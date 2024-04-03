×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 16:39 IST

'We were really close to beating India. 4-1 was undeserved': Robinson's BIZZARE take on ENG drubbing

England's Ollie Robinson made a bizarre argument to excuse England from the drubbing. Robinson reckons that his team endured an "undeserved" verdict in India.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India vs England 2nd Test: Bumrah castles Ollie Pope
India vs England 2nd Test: Bumrah castles Ollie Pope | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
England were drubbed by India 4-1 in their recently-concluded Test series. Riding the hype around 'Bazball', England were confident of defeating India in India and they even managed to win the first Test in Hyderabad. However, it soon went downhill for the visitors as India turned on the heat and eventually won the last four Test matches of the IND vs ENG series. However, the manner of the defeat in the last Test in Dharamsala was deflating for Ben Stokes-led England.  

However, England pace bowler Ollie Robinson made a bizarre argument to excuse England from the drubbing. Robinson reckons that his team endured an "undeserved" verdict in India where they lost the Test series 1-4 despite playing some "really good cricket". He also countered criticism around England's aggressive style of playing, termed 'Bazball', saying it was entertaining and a few tweaks would make his side a dominant force in all three formats in world cricket.

We were really close to beating India: Robinson

"We were really close to reversing that result. Obviously the catch I dropped in the fourth Test would have helped us but, no, we feel like 4-1 was undeserved, really," Robinson told Sky Sports.

"We played some really good cricket and maybe on another tour it could have been 3-2 to us, who knows?" The Ben Stokes-led England won the opening game by 28 runs, but lost the remaining four Tests by 106 runs, 434 runs, five wickets and an innings and 64 runs respectively.

Robinson only played the fourth Test in Ranchi. He dropped Dhruv Jurel on 59 in the hosts' first innings as the wicketkeeper-batter scored a crucial 90 in India's five-wicket victory. The pacer also bowled 13 overs without success.

"Very frustrating to me. I put in a lot of hard work before and during that tour. I waited to the fourth Test to get a game," he added.

Robinson said 'Bazball', which gets its name from their head coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum, was pleasing to watch.

"The brand of cricket that we're playing is really good to watch for fans and good to play in. I think we're really close to being the best in the world, to be honest.

"A few one percenters here and there and we can really dominate the world of cricket," he added.

England next play Pakistan in a T20 series before the T20 World Cup in June in the West Indies and USA. 

(with PTI inputs)

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 16:39 IST

