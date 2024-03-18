×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

7-time World Cup-winner Meg Lanning in TEARS after losing another WPL final with Delhi - WATCH

Meg Lanning might have won everything with the Australia but she realised on Sunday that winning with a Delhi franchise is a different ball game altogether.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
DC captain Meg Lanning cries after losing WPL 2024 final to RCB
DC captain Meg Lanning cries after losing WPL 2024 final to RCB | Image:Jio cinema
Meg Lanning might be the biggest serial winner in women's cricket history if not cricket history as a whole. The former Australian cricketer and captain has won 2 ODI World Cups and five T20 World Cups with her team. She has also been the captain of the Australian cricket team in five of those seven World Cups. Lanning's captaincy and pedigree is of no question and this might have pushed Delhi Capitals to go all out and hire her as the captain of their WPL team.  

Meg Lanning might have won everything with the Australia but she realised on Sunday that winning with a Delhi franchise is a different ball game altogether. Lanning led Delhi Capitals to the WPL final for the second consecutive time. However, despite holding an immaculate record with Australia in finals, Lanning has now lost two straight finals with DC after RCB defeated them in the final on Sunday.

Lanning was in tears after Delhi's loss to RCB and the video is now going viral. 

ALSO READ | 'Girls have done it, can the boys do it?': How the cricket world reacted to RCB winning WPL 2024

WPL 2024 Final: Delhi Capitals lose to RCB

A spirited women’s team washed away Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 16 years of hurt and disappointment, landing their maiden title which came through an eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in front of a cheering full house in the Women’s Premier League final here on Sunday.

Once the spin pair of Shreyanka Patil (4/12) and Sophie Molineux (3/20) engineered a DC collapse to 113 all out, there could have been only one winner.

But the formalities had to be completed. RCB did it via their talismanic skipper Smriti Mandhana (31), Sophie Devine (32) and the impactful Elysse Perry (35 not out).

The Royal Challengers made 115 for two in 19.3 overs, a far easier victory than that tight-looking final over finish.

There will be celebrations in the dressing room, at a packed Arun Jaitley Stadium where a near full house bayed for a RCB win and in thousands of living rooms miles away in Bangalore.

ALSO READ | VIRAL | Sourav Ganguly's reaction during Delhi Capitals' yet another loss in a final

A generation of RCB fans have waited for this moment, a wait that often gave fodder to social media trolls and memes.

All they could show during these years were three final appearances in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

But all that changed tonight. They have a trophy in their cabinet now.

But DC, led by Meg Lanning, will rue the missed chance of bettering their runners-up position from WPL 2023, whereas RCB improved their fourth-place finish last year in a brilliant fashion.

(with PTI inputs)

Published March 18th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

