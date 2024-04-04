Advertisement

In the cricket-loving world where India consistently nurtures outstanding talent, it continues to enthrall fans of all generations. Recently, social media was abuzz with excitement over a video showcasing the remarkable cricketing prowess of a little boy. The video shows a 7-year-old Tanay from Surat, who amazed viewers with batting skills echoing the iconic MS Dhoni.

7-year-old plays helicopter shot

With every stroke, Tanay flawlessly replicated MS Dhoni's famed helicopter shot, leaving onlookers impressed. The video, posted by ESPNcricinfo on ‘X’ received immense praise, with online users deeply impressed by Tanay's precocious talent. He is being compared to the legendary Dhoni based on his ability to play the helicopter shot with such precision and that too at a very young age.

7-year-old Tanay is a little Dhoni 🚁#YourShots sent by Jinesh Jain from Surat pic.twitter.com/bMuvxRem9y — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 2, 2024

MS Dhoni is currently playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad and is expected to retire after the ongoing season. MS Dhoni has been suffering from health issues for the past couple of seasons and underwent knee surgery last year after winning his fifth IPL title as a captain.

MS Dhoni's CSK defeated Gujarat Titans in the final to win the IPL 2023 season. Many thought that Dhoni would hang up his boots after the title win last year but he surprised everyone when he informed that he would return to the cash-rich competition again in the 2024 season.

Dhoni left an impression in the IPL 2024 during his first batting appearance in the tournament against Delhi Capitals on Sunday in Vizag. He smashed an unbeaten 37 off just 16 balls, including 4 boundaries and 3 sixes. Although CSK lost the match by 20 runs, fans didn't seem unhappy at all as they still got to see MS Dhoni bat.