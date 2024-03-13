×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

'I'm going to be your 700th wicket': James Anderson recalls how India star's prediction came true

Anderson became the first fast bowler to achieve the feat when he removed Kuldeep Yadav during the India vs England 5th Test match in Dharamsala.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
James Anderson
James Anderson | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

James Anderson recently became the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 700 wickets in the format. Anderson became the first fast bowler to achieve the feat when he removed Kuldeep Yadav during the India vs England 5th Test match in Dharamsala. Anderson picked up the wicket in his 187th Test appearance.

The England pacer, however, revealed that Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav had a hunch about being his 700th Test wicket when the two came face to face during the fifth and final Test against India in Dharamsala.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | 'You don't play for country or state, but directly IPL': Hardik Pandya gets slammed by Praveen Kumar

Advertisement

"Kuldeep edged one down to third man for a single. As he got to the non-striker's end, and as I was walking back to my mark, he said: 'I'm going to be you 700th wicket'," Anderson said BBC's Tailenders podcast.

"He wasn't saying he was trying to get out, he was just saying he had a feeling. We both laughed at it." Anderson, however, said the moment would have been more joyous had England finished on the winning side in the series which they lost 1-4.

Advertisement

"I didn't celebrate, there was nothing to celebrate. Obviously that was a nice moment to achieve the feat on a picturesque ground. I would have felt a bit more excited if we would have won," the 41-year-old pacer said.

"I don't play cricket for milestones, I play cricket to win matches for my team." Anderson said despite the defeat, there was plenty of positives to take home from the away series.

Advertisement

"I really enjoyed this tour, obviously we lost 4-1, the results weren't that great but we stuck together really well as a group. There were young spinners and batters who will learn so much from this tour," he said. 

(PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

J&K Elections: Committed

a few seconds ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal

Mohanlal On Aadujeevitham

a minute ago
Rachin Ravindra

Rachin wins Hadlee Medal

3 minutes ago
Diwali 2023 stock picks

Godrej Locks expansion

4 minutes ago
Spotify tests videos

Spotify tests videos

5 minutes ago
Election Commission of India

LS Polls 2024

6 minutes ago
Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Stone at Oscars 2024

Yeoh Issues Clarification

8 minutes ago
BYJU'S

Karnataka High Court BYJU

10 minutes ago
JG Chemicals IPO listing

JG Chemicals

10 minutes ago
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

How can MI overtake DC?

13 minutes ago
BJP Poll Body to Meet Today; Key Discussion on THESE Karnataka Lok Sabha Seats Expected

LOk Sabha Election 2024

15 minutes ago
James Anderson

Anderson's 700th wicket

15 minutes ago
Avantika Vandanapu

'Big Girls Don’t Cry'

16 minutes ago
IIFL Finance Fairfax India

IIFL fund raising plans

16 minutes ago
R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah in the nets

Ashwin world No. 1 bowler

16 minutes ago
Adrit Rao

Meet Adrit Rao

19 minutes ago
Agra Metro Stretch

Delhi Metro’s phase-4

22 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

L&T bags order

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Stuart Broad cannot imagine the T20 World Cup 2024 without Virat Kohli

    Sports 2 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Commentators: List of all commentators in Hindi, ENG, and more

    Sports 2 hours ago

  3. 'After that I will leave the game': Mohammed Siraj's big revelation

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Healthy Summer Drinks To Try At Home

    Lifestyle4 hours ago

  5. Ishan Kishan's return sends shockwaves in MI camp before IPL 2024

    Sports 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo