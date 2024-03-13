Updated March 13th, 2024 at 16:23 IST
'I'm going to be your 700th wicket': James Anderson recalls how India star's prediction came true
Anderson became the first fast bowler to achieve the feat when he removed Kuldeep Yadav during the India vs England 5th Test match in Dharamsala.
James Anderson recently became the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 700 wickets in the format. Anderson became the first fast bowler to achieve the feat when he removed Kuldeep Yadav during the India vs England 5th Test match in Dharamsala. Anderson picked up the wicket in his 187th Test appearance.
The England pacer, however, revealed that Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav had a hunch about being his 700th Test wicket when the two came face to face during the fifth and final Test against India in Dharamsala.
"Kuldeep edged one down to third man for a single. As he got to the non-striker's end, and as I was walking back to my mark, he said: 'I'm going to be you 700th wicket'," Anderson said BBC's Tailenders podcast.
"He wasn't saying he was trying to get out, he was just saying he had a feeling. We both laughed at it." Anderson, however, said the moment would have been more joyous had England finished on the winning side in the series which they lost 1-4.
"I didn't celebrate, there was nothing to celebrate. Obviously that was a nice moment to achieve the feat on a picturesque ground. I would have felt a bit more excited if we would have won," the 41-year-old pacer said.
"I don't play cricket for milestones, I play cricket to win matches for my team." Anderson said despite the defeat, there was plenty of positives to take home from the away series.
"I really enjoyed this tour, obviously we lost 4-1, the results weren't that great but we stuck together really well as a group. There were young spinners and batters who will learn so much from this tour," he said.
(PTI inputs)
Published March 13th, 2024 at 16:23 IST
