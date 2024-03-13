Advertisement

James Anderson recently became the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 700 wickets in the format. Anderson became the first fast bowler to achieve the feat when he removed Kuldeep Yadav during the India vs England 5th Test match in Dharamsala. Anderson picked up the wicket in his 187th Test appearance.

The England pacer, however, revealed that Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav had a hunch about being his 700th Test wicket when the two came face to face during the fifth and final Test against India in Dharamsala.

Advertisement

I remember watching from my mum’s kitchen in 2003 as Jimmy Anderson made his Test debut. 21 years later, at the age of 41, he’s just taken his 700th Test wicket. In between he’s ripped through Australian batting orders and entertained tens of millions of us. Genius. pic.twitter.com/YT0QWXeHlJ — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) March 9, 2024

ALSO READ | 'You don't play for country or state, but directly IPL': Hardik Pandya gets slammed by Praveen Kumar

Advertisement

"Kuldeep edged one down to third man for a single. As he got to the non-striker's end, and as I was walking back to my mark, he said: 'I'm going to be you 700th wicket'," Anderson said BBC's Tailenders podcast.

"He wasn't saying he was trying to get out, he was just saying he had a feeling. We both laughed at it." Anderson, however, said the moment would have been more joyous had England finished on the winning side in the series which they lost 1-4.

Advertisement

"I didn't celebrate, there was nothing to celebrate. Obviously that was a nice moment to achieve the feat on a picturesque ground. I would have felt a bit more excited if we would have won," the 41-year-old pacer said.

"I don't play cricket for milestones, I play cricket to win matches for my team." Anderson said despite the defeat, there was plenty of positives to take home from the away series.

Advertisement

"I really enjoyed this tour, obviously we lost 4-1, the results weren't that great but we stuck together really well as a group. There were young spinners and batters who will learn so much from this tour," he said.

(PTI inputs)