Advertisement

Team India has sealed a mighty series triumph against England, and the win is as grand as a festival. With young talents and some veteran instinct, Team India has picked a mighty win at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. While the ultimate Test match is yet to happen in Dharamsala, the hosts have took a 3-1 lead, making them as the ultimate winner of the entertaining red-ball series. After the Men in Blue sealed the win, reactions have been pouring in over the squad's vital series sweep, with fans and even cricketers reacting over the triumph.

Also Read: 'Rohit wasn’t going to MAKE THAT MISTAKE AGAIN': Hussain highlights how India recovered in 4th Test

Advertisement

Cricket fraternity reacts to India's thumping win over England in Ranchi

After Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel ran the last run to win the match, the entire Ranchi Stadium was lit up with the cheers of the Indian fans as they were able to tame the Englishmen. Team India is the sole team to defeat England in the Bazball era, which is a grand achievement.

Advertisement

YES!!! 🇮🇳

Phenomenal series win by our young team. Showed grit, determination and resilience.@BCCI — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 26, 2024

Former cricketers like Wasim Jaffer, Dinesh Karthik, Michael Vaughan have reacted to the Men in Blue's win.

The score is 3-won! 😉



India once again came back from a pressure situation and fought back to win the match. It shows the character and the mental strength of our players.



A great first spell in Test cricket for Akashdeep. @dhruvjurel21 was terrific at reading the length in… pic.twitter.com/DgaFoqMiTa — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 26, 2024

5 world class players missing .. Losing the Toss .. deficit in the 1st innings .. Full credit to India .. that’s a very impressive test victory .. alot of new young indian players are arriving and will be around for a long time .. #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 26, 2024

Performances from seniors to juniors, this match had it all!

Glad to see India seal another series. I had an amazing time and enjoyed every moment in the comm box, hope you did too!

It's time to get back in action! 🏏#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/I2Dtuf1LP0 — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 26, 2024

A series win for the ages. Well played Team India 👏🏽 🇮🇳 So good to see the youngsters thrive under pressure 🙌🏽 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/u0d5B3iswO — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 26, 2024

Also Read: WHATTT?? Even Vaughan is IRRITATED by Ben Stokes, says England are MOANING a bit too much in India

Advertisement

The fans also could not hold their excitement over social media as Rohit and team successfully defeated England in Tests under the Stokes-McCullum era, and the hosts have remained undefeated in home test matches.

- No Kohli.

- No Shami.

- No Rahul.

- No Bumrah in 4th Test.

- Lots of debutants.



India under Captain Rohit Sharma has created a memorable Test series win with a young side, one to remember for ages. 🇮🇳 — बदहवासゞ (@badhwaas) February 26, 2024

🔥 𝗪𝗘 𝗪𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗣 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗗 𝗧𝗢 𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗣 𝟯 𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗣𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗗.



▶️ Team India has been undefeated in Test series at home since 2012.



📷 Getty • #RohitSharma #INDvENG #INDvsENG #TeamIndia #BharatArmy #COTI🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FhHeGVPUgo — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) February 26, 2024

This is a appreciation tweet for Gill and Dhruv Jurel❤️#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/006kXk7kSo — Humza Sheikh (@Sheikhhumza49) February 26, 2024

Resuming day four at 40 for no loss, India survived some anxious moments before chasing down the 192-run target in the afternoon session. India have now taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with the final game to be played in Dharamsala from March 7.

(With PTI Inputs)