Updated February 26th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

'A SERIES WIN FOR THE AGES': India celebrates as Rohit Sharma & Co kill Bazball hype with series win

Cricketers and fans shared jubilant reactions after Team India secure a big win over England at the Ranchi Test and eventually winning the series

Pavitra Shome
India win Test series vs England
India win Test series vs England | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Team India has sealed a mighty series triumph against England, and the win is as grand as a festival. With young talents and some veteran instinct, Team India has picked a mighty win at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. While the ultimate Test match is yet to happen in Dharamsala, the hosts have took a 3-1 lead, making them as the ultimate winner of the entertaining red-ball series. After the Men in Blue sealed the win, reactions have been pouring in over the squad's vital series sweep, with fans and even cricketers reacting over the triumph. 

Also Read: 'Rohit wasn’t going to MAKE THAT MISTAKE AGAIN': Hussain highlights how India recovered in 4th Test

Cricket fraternity reacts to India's thumping win over England in Ranchi

After Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel ran the last run to win the match, the entire Ranchi Stadium was lit up with the cheers of the Indian fans as they were able to tame the Englishmen. Team India is the sole team to defeat England in the Bazball era, which is a grand achievement. 

Former cricketers like Wasim Jaffer, Dinesh Karthik, Michael Vaughan have reacted to the Men in Blue's win.

Also Read: WHATTT?? Even Vaughan is IRRITATED by Ben Stokes, says England are MOANING a bit too much in India

The fans also could not hold their excitement over social media as Rohit and team successfully defeated England in Tests under the Stokes-McCullum era, and the hosts have remained undefeated in home test matches. 

Resuming day four at 40 for no loss, India survived some anxious moments before chasing down the 192-run target in the afternoon session. India have now taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with the final game to be played in Dharamsala from March 7.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published February 26th, 2024 at 14:10 IST

