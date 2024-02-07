Advertisement

The first of five Test matches between India and England will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on January 25–29 in Hyderabad. Both sides have formidable squads, with Joe Root and Ben Stokes for England and important players like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah for India expected to start. Virat Kohli, India's best batsman, will be missed for the first two Test matches against England for "personal reasons." Rajat Patidar, RCB star is expected to take his place, as stated by several reports.

3 things you need to know

First Test of India vs England will be played on January 25, 2024

Virat Kohli will miss the first 2 Tests

Ben Stokes is set to lead England against India

Ben Stokes confirms Ben Foakes to be the wicketkeeper against India

In the starting XI for the first Test match between England and India in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25, Ben Foakes, the chosen wicketkeeper, has been praised by England captain Ben Stokes as a "special talent" in the field.

The 30-year-old wicketkeeper last played for England in February of the previous year when on tour in New Zealand; he was injured and Jonny Bairstow filled in. Foakes has played in 20 Test matches for England since making his debut in 2018. He has scored 934 runs at an average of 32.20, including two hundreds.

During a pre-game interview with media, Stokes emphasised that he was confident in Foakes' ability to keep wicket and that it would have a big influence on the next series. The fact that Foakes is in the starting lineup indicates that the squad has faith in his ability to cover wickets. As quoted by Sportskeeda, Ben Stokes said:

"He can not only do things other keepers can't, but also make them look incredibly easy. He's a very special talent behind there and having someone like that who can maybe take a 2%, 3% chance, that could be massive in the series,"

Concerning the spin department, the return of uncapped off-spinner Shoaib Bashir to England to resolve visa concerns creates a chance for left-arm spinner Tom Hartley to make his debut. The visa dilemma for Bashir has increased Hartley's prospects of making the playing XI. Stokes added:

"Tom is someone who's very tall. He bowls at a very difficult pace to be able to handle out here. He's someone who gets a lot of natural variation which, in India, is sometimes the hardest thing to face where you've got two of the same ball, ball after ball, and one turns square and then one could skid on and pick up pace,"

England is thinking of playing both Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed in addition to their principal spinner, Jack Leach, depending on the weather and the desired lineup composition for the opening Test. This tactical strategy, which aims to maximise the bowling lineup based on the unique challenges posed by the playing circumstances and the squad's overall balance, is a reflection of the team's versatility. A detailed evaluation of the playing circumstances and the tactical needs of the squad will influence the ultimate choice.

