Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the stalwarts of Indian cricket, find themselves closer to the twilight of their illustrious careers rather than at the pinnacle. Discussions regarding their future with the Indian cricket team have been gaining momentum in recent months, particularly following the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023, where India finished as the runners-up after losing to Australia in the final.

When queried about the future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Indian T20I squad, AB de Villiers, the legendary South African cricketer, voiced his support for their participation in the Afghanistan series. Additionally, he conveyed his eagerness to witness their presence in the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2024.

“I was in a similar position at the back end of my career and it didn't work out for me. It's working out for Virat and Rohit and I think it's the right move, a smart move as you want your experienced players to be out there and they have been there and done it before and they can try to win World Cup for you,” AB de Villiers told PTI.

India and Afghanistan are currently playing a three-match series and both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are part of it. Virat Kohli will miss out on the first T20I due to personal reasons but he is expected to return for the second match. Rohit Sharma is leading the side in the series.

