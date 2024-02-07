Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Abdul Samad steers Jammu and Kashmir to first win of Ranji Trophy season

It was the first win of the season for J&K after sharing points with Delhi and Himachal in their two home games marred by bad light in Elite Group D.

Press Trust Of India
Abdul Samad
Abdul Samad | Image:BCCI
Abdul Samad helped Jammu & Kashmir overcome a tricky chase with an unbeaten 66, steering his team to a two-wicket win over Odisha in Ranji Trophy here on Monday.



Resuming at 72 for four, J&K needed another 77 runs for the win and they somehow managed to cross the line.

IPL regular Samad stood like a rock as wickets kept falling at the other end. His knock comprised seven fours and two sixes.

Samad remained unbeaten alongside India pacer Umran Malik when the winning runs were scored.

J&K had taken the first innings lead by making 180 in response to Odisha's 130 on the opening day. Brief scores: Odisha 130 and 198 vs Jammu & Kashmir 180 and 149/8 in 23.2 overs (Abdul Samad 66 not out; Rajesh Mohanty 5/61). J&K beat Odisha by two wickets. 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 18:53 IST

