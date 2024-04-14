How to watch Nepal vs Qatar, Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia | Image: X/@CricketNep

The defending champions Nepal are all set to take on Qatar in the group B encounter of the ACC T20I premier cup. Malaysia will lock horns with Saudi Arabia in another group stage encounter of the ACC T20I premier cup.

The game against Qatar will mark Nepal’s second game in the ACC cup whereas Saudi Arabia will open their ACC campaign in the match against Malaysia. Here is all you need to know about Nepal vs Qatar and Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia.

When is ACC T20I Premier Cup Nepal vs Qatar Match?

The ACC T20I Premier Cup Nepal vs Qatar match is scheduled to take place on April 13th 2024 at 4:00 PM IST (4:15 PM Nepal, 1:30 PM Qatar)

How to watch ACC T20I Premier Cup Nepal vs Qatar Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the ACC T20I Premier Cup Nepal vs Qatar Live Streaming in India on Fancode app and website.

How to watch ACC T20I Premier Cup Nepal vs Qatar Live Streaming in Nepal?

Fans in Nepal can watch the ACC T20I Premier Cup Nepal vs Qatar Live Streaming in Nepal on Fancode app and website.

How to watch ACC T20I Premier Cup Nepal vs Qatar Live Streaming in Qatar?

Fans can watch the ACC T20I Premier Cup Nepal vs Qatar Live Streaming in Qatar on ACC’s Youtube Channel.

When is ACC T20I Premier Cup Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Match?

The ACC T20I Premier Cup Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia match is scheduled to take place on April 13th 2024 at 4:00 PM IST (6:30 PM Malaysia, 1:30 PM Saudia Arabia)

How to watch ACC T20I Premier Cup Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the ACC T20I Premier Cup Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Live Streaming in India on Fancode app and website.

How to watch ACC T20I Premier Cup Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Live Streaming in Malaysia?

Fans can watch the ACC T20I Premier Cup Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Live Streaming in Malaysia on ACC’s YouTube channel.

How to watch ACC T20I Premier Cup Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Live Streaming in Saudi Arabia?

People can watch all the action from ACC T20I Premier Cup Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Live Streaming in Saudi Arabia on ACC’s YouTube channel.

