In an exciting clash, Afghanistan is set to face off against Ireland in a one-off Test match from 28th February to 3rd March at 11:30 am. Notable players from the Afghanistan squad include captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and talented batsmen like Abdul Malik and Ibrahim Zadran, along with skilled bowlers such as Zahir Khan and Naveed Zadran. Meanwhile, Ireland's squad boasts experienced players like captain Andrew Balbirnie and all-rounder Paul Stirling, providing a strong lineup with skilled bowlers including Barry McCarthy and Craig Young. Expect a thrilling contest at the Tolerance Oval.

When is the one-off test of Afghanistan vs Ireland scheduled to take place?

The one-off test between Afghanistan and Ireland will be held on Wednesday, February 28th.

Where will the one-off test of Afghanistan vs Ireland be held?

The one-off test between Afghanistan and Ireland will take place at the Tolerance Oval.

What time will the one-off test of Afghanistan vs Ireland start?

The one-off test match between Afghanistan and Ireland will begin at 11:30 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 11:00 AM IST.

🚨 TOSS ALERT 🚨



Afghanistan skipper @Hashmat_50 has won the toss and decided that Afghanistan will bat first in the one-off Test Match against Ireland. 👍#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvIRE2024 pic.twitter.com/p7iB5tfMZw — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) February 28, 2024

Where can I watch Afghanistan vs Ireland live telecast?

The cricket match between Afghanistan and Ireland, which is the one-off test match, will not be televised.

How can I watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming in India?

Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.

How can I watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming in AFG?

Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming will be available on RTA Sport in Afghanistan.

How can I watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming in Ireland?

Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming will be available on Premier Sports at 6:00 am.

How can I watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming in the UK?

Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming is currently not available in the UK.

Afghanistan vs Ireland: Test Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Nasir Jamal, Bahir Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Malik, Karim Janat, Nijat Masood, Zahir Khan, Naveed Zadran, Zia-ur-Rehman, Mohammad Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Khalil Gurbaz

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andrew Balbirnie(c), James McCollum, Peter Moor, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Matthew Foster, Theo van Woerkom