After the culmination of the ODIs, it's the turn of the T20s. Starting today, Afghanistan and Ireland will take on each other in a 3-match T20 affair. The 1st T20 will take place at the Sharjah Stadium in UAE. Since, these teams are still in the raw phase of their journey, an even encounter is anticipated. Hence, an intriguing contest is in awaits, let's take a look at how to watch the match live.

When is the Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st T20 scheduled to take place?

The 1st T20 between Afghanistan and Ireland will be held on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Where will Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st T20 be held?

The 1st T20 between Afghanistan and Ireland will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st T20 start?

The 1st T20 match between Afghanistan and Ireland will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st T20 live telecast?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st T20 will not live telecast in India.

How can I watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming in India?

Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.

How can I watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming in Afghanistan?

Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming will be available on RTA Sport in Afghanistan.

How can I watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming in Ireland?

Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming will be available on Premier Sports.

How can I watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming in the UK?

Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming is currently not available in the UK.

Afghanistan vs Ireland: 1st T20 squads

Afghanistan Full Squad: Rashid Khan (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediq Atal, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Ishaq Rahimi (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharotai, Azmat Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wafadar Momand, Farid Malik, Naveen Ul Haq, Fazal Haq Farooqi

Ireland Full Squad: Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young