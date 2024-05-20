Advertisement

The Cricket fans were left outraged when Jake Fraser-McGurk failed to make the cut for Cricket Australia's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and West Indies. The young star has been in the IPL 2024 season and put up such a display that had everyone talking about him. After Rishabh Pant's comeback, McGurk was one of the biggest craze among the Capitals fans. However, a massive possibility has opened, as Australia could name some travelling reserves, and McGurk may find a spot alongside another cricketer in the upcoming days.

Jake Fraser-McGurk may find his way to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in a certain capacity | Reports

Despite a tremendous effort with the bat, Jake Fraser-McGurl could not find a spot in the 15-man provisional squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. One of the big reasons for his omission was to keep the team'

s big three -- Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, and David Warner -- in the team to boost their chances for the T20 World title. But if the reports are to be believed, the Australian side will bring two travelling reserves with the main squad, and the in-form batter could be on the list. Apart from McGurk, Matthew Short is the likely name to be a part of the reserve list.

Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk in action at IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium | Image: BCCI



"Australia's chair of selectors George Bailey had suggested that Australia would carry just one reserve to the Caribbean when the provisional squad was announced, but they are likely to add a second with the in-form Fraser-McGurk set to be named alongside Short," a report by ESPNCricinfo mentioned.

Jake Fraser-McGurk has been in form lately, and his heroics in the IPL 2024 season can vouch for themselves. He is yet to make his debut in the T20Is, but the batter has gained the respect of several pundits and fans, and he could emerge as the next big thing in Australian Cricket.

The Australian side will soon leave for the World Cup for training and have two practice matches in place against Namibia and West Indies. The team will begin their T20 Campaign against Oman in Barbados on June 5, 2024.