Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 20th, 2024 at 17:09 IST

After retiring due to differences with Babar Azam, Pakistan all-rounder ready to play for Afridi

It was no secret that Imad Wasim retired due to differences with captain Babar Azam. The two didn’t get along even while playing for Karachi Kings in PSL.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Babar Azam during the ODI World Cup 2023
Babar Azam during the ODI World Cup 2023 | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pakistan spin all-rounder Imad Wasim has announced that he would be available to play for Pakistan if they call him up despite retiring last year., Four months after retiring from international cricket, the 35-year-old all-rounder has made himself available for national selection after playing a key role in Islamabad United’s title triumph in the PSL. Wasim retired in November 2023, saying it was time for him to focus on playing in foreign leagues.

Imad was adjudged the Man-of-the-match for his franchise, Islamabad United in the Eliminator 2 and final of the Pakistan Super League 9 on Saturday and Monday.

He had taken a fifer (5/23) in the PSL final as Islamabad grabbed the title for the first time since 2018.

Imad told media that he wanted to serve Pakistan again.

If my country needs me, I will be available: Imad Wasim

“I made a name for myself while playing for Pakistan and if my country needs me, I will be available. If not, I have no issues with that,” Imad said.

“Shaheen called me after I retired but I told him that we will talk after PSL,” he added.

The Pakistani selectors are due to announce a pool of players for a training camp at an Army base in Kakul from March 25. The selectors will announce the team for the home T20 series against New Zealand in April from the same batch.

It was no secret that Imad retired due to differences with captain Babar Azam. The two didn’t get along even while playing for Karachi Kings in the previous PSL editions where Babar was captain.

According to insiders, Babar and the team management was not very happy with Imad’s attitude. He had gained a reputation for not being a team man.

(with PTI inputs)

Published March 20th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

