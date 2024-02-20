Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

After Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli's DEEPFAKE video stuns the internet, fans can't believe it

Virat Kohli is presently sidelined from action due to an undisclosed family emergency. He had to withdraw from the England series at the last moment.

Vishal Tiwari
A screengrab of Virat Kohli's deepfake video
A screengrab of Virat Kohli's deepfake video | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The latest addition to the Deepfake victims list is former India captain Virat Kohli. A manipulated video featuring Kohli has been circulating on social media, depicting him endorsing an online betting app using an AI-generated voice. The video is a doctored version of Kohli's interview with Graham Bensinger from 2018. This deceptive footage has sparked controversy among social media users.

Also Read: 'Bilkul risk nahi lene ka': Mayank Agarwal gets cautious, carries own water after flight incident

After Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli's deepfake video goes viral

Earlier, it was former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who fell victim to the deepfake videos. In the video, Sachin's AI-generated deepfake version was seen promoting an online video game by giving the example of his daughter Sara Tendulkar, claiming that she was earning INR 1.8 lakh per day by making predictions on the app. 

Virat Kohli has become a target of the same AI-generated deepfake strategy commonly employed by independent apps to promote their businesses by circulating false videos of celebrities endorsing their products.

The original interview footage of Kohli was altered and combined with an AI-generated voiceover. The misleading video quickly gained traction on social media platforms and was questioned for its authenticity. As per the fabricated details within the video, it suggests that Kohli made a profit of INR 81,000 by investing just INR 500 within 3 days.

Also Read: 'Ben Stokes and others like Virat Kohli...': Nasser Hussain gives a REALITY CHECK to cricketers

Virat Kohli is presently sidelined from action due to an undisclosed family emergency. Although he was expected to participate in the ongoing Test series between India and England, he had to withdraw at the last moment due to the family situation.

Virat Kohli was last seen in action during the T20I series against Afghanistan at home. He played only the final two matches of the series, which India won 3-0. Prior to that, Kohli took part in the two-match Test series in South Africa. He was also part of the ODI World Cup 2023, where his performances helped India reach the final. 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

