Advertisement

The AIFF on Sunday announced a 23-member women's senior team to compete in the Turkish Women's Cup 2024 in Alanya from February 21 to 27.

The team will leave for Turkey on Monday for the tournament in which India had participated twice in 2019 and 2021.

Advertisement

AIFF Acting Secretary General M. Satyanarayan said, "Our Senior Women's National Team are going to play for the first time after the Olympic Qualifiers, which makes the Turkish Women's Cup an important tournament for us.

The players have had a week-long preparation (camp in Bengaluru) before flying off to Turkey." Estonia (February 21), Hong Kong (February 24) and Kosovo (February 27) are the Blue Tigresses' opponents in the four-team tournament, which will be held in a round-robin format.

Advertisement

The title will be won by the table toppers.

The team: Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem

Advertisement

Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbm, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Dalima Chhibber, Juli Kishan, Astam Oraon, Shilky Devi Hemam.

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Sangita Basfore, Karthika Angamuthu, Manisha, Kajol Dsouza, Indumathi Kathiresan.

Advertisement

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Soumya Gugloth, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sanju, Pyari Xaxa, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Jyoti.

Head coach: Langam Chaoba Devi.