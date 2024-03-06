×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 21:11 IST

Akshay Kumar bowls to Sachin Tendulkar, quickly realises who the REAL KHILADI is - WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar gave Akshay Kumar a taste of what the likes of Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee, Glenn McGrath, and Alan Donald, etc, suffered.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Sachin Tendulkar to Akshay Kumar
Sachin Tendulkar to Akshay Kumar | Image:Sony Liv
The much-awaited Indian Street Premier League, also known as ISPL is finally underway with its inaugural season. A total of 6 teams will be taking part in the tournament. It will be a T10 format competition. On Day 1 of the season, Amitabh Bachchan’s Majhi Mumbai are taking on Akshay Kumar’s Srinagar Ke Veer. Ahead of the start of the match, a grand opening ceremony took place and an exhibition match between Legendary Indian cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar's Master's 11 and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's Khiladi XI transpired.

Sachin Tendulkar hoicks Akshay Kumar's delivery for a huge six

A video from the showpiece match between Tendulkar's Masters and Kumar's Khiladi is making rounds on the internet. The clip features, the rare spectacle of the Bollywood A-lister bowling to the "God of Cricket" Sachin Tendulkar. Contrary to the agility he showcases in his Bollywood movies, Akshay Kumar had a slow run-up, bowled at a timid speed, and bowled a short-length delivery. At that pace, a short length was asking for trouble and Tendulkar used his years of experience to clobber it over the mid-wicket boundary for a massive six. Here's the video which is making waves on social media.

While Sachin Tendulkar gave Akshay Kumar a taste of what the likes of Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee, Glenn McGrath, and Alan Donald, etc, suffered back in the day, he later got out on the delivery of Big Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui.

Munawar Faruqui dismisses Sachin Tendulkar

Recently, the Master Blaster returned to the cricket field in a match of the Indian Street Premier League, a T10 tournament featuring celebrity team owners like Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan.

In this entertaining match, Sachin Tendulkar, alongside players like Robin Uthappa and Akshay Kumar, showcased his skills. However, to the surprise of many, the legendary batsman was dismissed by Munawar Faruqui, winner of Bigg Boss 17.

Sachin Tendulkar, batting at 30, mistimed a shot off Munawar Faruqui and was caught. The commentator remarked, “The stadium fell into complete silence.”

Published March 6th, 2024 at 20:53 IST

