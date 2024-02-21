Advertisement

In a pivotal Round of 16 clash, Al-Nassr and Al Feiha face off in the AFC Champions League. With Al-Nassr holding a 1-0 aggregate lead from the first leg, the pressure is on Al Feiha to overturn the deficit. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal of the match. Expect a high-stakes, action-packed encounter as both teams battle for a spot in the quarterfinals. Tune in at 11:30 pm to witness the thrilling conclusion.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play against Al Feiha in AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match?

Cristiano Ronaldo is in top form he has scored a goal each in the last 2 consecutive matches for Al-Nassr, he is likely to start and give his opponents a tough night to remember.

AL Nassr vs Al Feiha TV channel and live streaming details

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match take place?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match between Al-Nassr and Al Feiha will take place at Al -Awwal Stadium.

At what time will the Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match take place?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match between Al-Nassr and Al Feiha will start at 11:30 p.m IST on Wednesday.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match in India?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match between Al-Nassr and Al Feiha will be on Star Sports Network. The match will start at 11:30 p.m IST on Wednesday.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha live streaming of AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match in India?

The live streaming of the AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match between Al-Nassr and Al Feiha will be available on Disney+Hostar. The match will start at 11:30 p.m IST on Wednesday.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha live streaming of AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match in the UK?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match between Al-Nassr and Al Feiha will have a live telecast on OneFootball. The match will start at 7:00 PM BST on Wednesday.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha live streaming of AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match in the USA?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match between Al-Nassr and Al Feiha will be available on Paramount+. The match will start at 2:00 PM EST on Wednesday.

Getting ready for the Champions League match! 👊 pic.twitter.com/SVZ8mSzFg2 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 20, 2024

Al-Nassr predicted starting lineup:

Abdullah; Al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Laporte, Behich; Al-Khaibari, Al-Sulaiheem; Talisca, Al-Najei, Yahya; Ronaldo

Al Feiha predicted starting lineup:

Stojkovic; Al-Rashidi, Al-Khaibari, Al-Shuwaish; Al Baqawi, R. Kaabi, Al-Safri, K. Kaabi; Mandash, Nwakaeme, Sakala