Updated February 21st, 2024 at 13:23 IST

Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha LIVE Streaming: Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing in the AFC Champions League match?

Al-Nassr will take on Al Feiha in an AFC Champions League RO16 encounter on Wednesday. Get all the TV channel and live streaming details here.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo | Image:X/@AlNassrFC
In a pivotal Round of 16 clash, Al-Nassr and Al Feiha face off in the AFC Champions League. With Al-Nassr holding a 1-0 aggregate lead from the first leg, the pressure is on Al Feiha to overturn the deficit. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal of the match.  Expect a high-stakes, action-packed encounter as both teams battle for a spot in the quarterfinals. Tune in at 11:30 pm to witness the thrilling conclusion.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play against  Al Feiha in AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match?

Cristiano Ronaldo is in top form he has scored a goal each in the last 2 consecutive matches for Al-Nassr, he is likely to start and give his opponents a tough night to remember.

AL Nassr vs Al Feiha  TV channel and live streaming details

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match take place?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match between Al-Nassr and  Al Feiha  will take place at Al -Awwal Stadium.

At what time will the Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha  AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match take place?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match between Al-Nassr and  Al Feiha will start at 11:30 p.m  IST on Wednesday. 

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha  AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match in India?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match between Al-Nassr and  Al Feiha will be on Star Sports Network. The match will start at 11:30 p.m  IST on Wednesday.

Also Read: Neymar implicates Kylian Mbappe's ego in tense PSG departure drama

How to watch the  Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha live streaming of AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match in India?

The live streaming of the AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match between Al-Nassr and  Al Feiha will be available on Disney+Hostar. The match will start at  11:30 p.m  IST on Wednesday.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha live streaming of AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match in the UK?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match between Al-Nassr and Al Feiha  will have a live telecast on OneFootball. The match will start at 7:00 PM BST on Wednesday.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha live streaming of  AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match in the USA?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 2 match between Al-Nassr and  Al Feiha will be available on Paramount+. The match will start at 2:00 PM EST on Wednesday.

Also Read: Jota out for months, says Klopp, as Liverpool's injury crisis deepens

Al-Nassr predicted starting lineup:
Abdullah; Al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Laporte, Behich; Al-Khaibari, Al-Sulaiheem; Talisca, Al-Najei, Yahya; Ronaldo

Al Feiha predicted starting lineup:
Stojkovic; Al-Rashidi, Al-Khaibari, Al-Shuwaish; Al Baqawi, R. Kaabi, Al-Safri, K. Kaabi; Mandash, Nwakaeme, Sakala

 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 13:23 IST

