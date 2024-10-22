sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:26 IST, October 22nd 2024

'Hard To Beat, But...': Alastair Cook Eager To See Joe Root Outgo Sachin As Top Run-Getter In Tests

Alastair Cook stated that he believes Englishman Joe Root will overtake the great Sachin Tendulkar as the all-time top run scorer in Test cricket history.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Joe Root
England's Joe Root celebrates after scoring 250 runs during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan | Image: AP Photo
