sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | RG Kar Case | Middle East Conflict | Ratan Tata |

Published 23:43 IST, October 9th 2024

All-round South Africa hammer Scotland by 80 runs

South Africa dominated Scotland in all departments of the game to register a commanding 80-run win in a Women's T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday. Batting first, South Africa posted a strong 166 for five in the allotted 20 overs.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sri Lanka beat Scotland
Sri Lanka beat Scotland | Image: T20worldcup/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:43 IST, October 9th 2024