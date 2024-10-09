Published 23:43 IST, October 9th 2024
All-round South Africa hammer Scotland by 80 runs
South Africa dominated Scotland in all departments of the game to register a commanding 80-run win in a Women's T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday. Batting first, South Africa posted a strong 166 for five in the allotted 20 overs.
Sri Lanka beat Scotland | Image: T20worldcup/X
