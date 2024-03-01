Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

March 1st, 2024 at 12:45 IST

'HE'S IMPROVED IMMENSELY': Sourav Ganguly sings praises of rising superstar of Indian cricket

Cricket icon Sourav Ganguly lauds R Ashwin as an "all-time great" before the India vs. England Dharamsala Test match

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Sourav Ganguly with Jay Shah
Sourav Ganguly with Jay Shah | Image:BCCI
India won the fourth Test against England by five wickets. After holding England to 353 and 145 in the first and second innings, India replied with 307 runs and comfortably chased down the 192-run mark in the second innings. Dhruv Jurel's impressive efforts, including 90 and 39 not out, won him Player of the Match honours. This victory gives India a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, following a dramatic Test match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. India will play their fifth and final Test match against England on March 7, 2024, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly lauds Sarfaraz Khan's Test cricket prowess in IND vs ENG

Sourav Ganguly heaps praise on R Ashwin ahead of the Dharamshala Test

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has praised spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, calling him an all-time great in the field of off-spin bowling, ahead of the fifth Test against England at Dharamsala. Ashwin is on the verge of reaching a major milestone as he prepares to play his 100th Test match.

In the previous encounter in Rajkot, Ashwin accomplished a significant milestone by exceeding the 500-wicket mark in Test cricket, becoming only the second Indian bowler to do so after Anil Kumble. He also broke Kumble's record for the most Test wickets taken by an Indian bowler at home, breaking the 350-wicket mark on home soil.

By reaching this milestone, Ashwin joins an exclusive group of just nine Test bowlers who have taken 500 wickets, including Muthiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Glenn McGrath, Courtney Walsh, and Nathan Lyon.

In an interview with Revsportz, Ganguly praised Ashwin's outstanding exploits, emphasising his place as an all-time great. Ganguly also praised Ravindra Jadeja, who is now regarded as the world's best Test all-rounder by the ICC. Sourav Ganguly said: 

“All-time great, all-time great offspring. 500 wickets is not a matter of joke. Then you have Jadeja, the best all-rounder at the moment. Bat and ball in these conditions,” 

“I think Kuldeep has come back immensely. He’s improved immensely. And I think with bowlers like Ashwin and Jadeja, he’s not been underdone by them. He’s made a mark of his in the series and will go on to play for India for a long period,”

Also Read: Anil Kumble lauds Dhruv Jurel with Dhoni parallels after stellar debut

As the last match of the five-match Test series between India and England approaches in Dharamsala on March 7th, India is set to finish on a winning note. With a commanding 3-1 lead, the hosts want to continue their winning streak after triumphs in Vizag, Rajkot, and Ranchi, overcoming a first Test loss in Hyderabad.

March 1st, 2024 at 11:46 IST

