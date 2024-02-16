Advertisement

Ravichandran Ashwin became only the second Indian bowler to take 500 Test wickets, an outstanding achievement. This remarkable accomplishment was done during the ongoing India versus England third Test in Rajkot, when Ashwin dismissed Zak Crawley. Notably, Ashwin currently trails just Anil Kumble for the most Test wickets (619). This feat cemented Ashwin's place among the best bowlers in Indian cricket history. The world of cricket congratulated the Tamil Nadu great bowler on his astounding feat.

Sachin Tendulkar goes creative while expressing his joy for R Ashwin’s 500th Test cricket

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar praised Ashwin on Twitter, calling him a unique bowler whose skill and consistency make him a real winner. In his tweet, Tendulkar praised Ashwin's outstanding achievement and emphasised the importance of 500 Test wickets in the world of cricket.

500 Test wickets for a one-in-a-million bowler!



In AshWIN the SpinNER, there was always a WINNER. 500 wickets is a huge milestone in Test cricket. Congratulations, Champion!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Cb48ZJE3XO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 16, 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin created cricket history when he joined the elite club of bowlers with 500 Test wickets, replicating the accomplishment set by the legendary Anil Kumble of India. This excellent feat demonstrates Ashwin's tremendous skill and makes him only the third off-spinner in history to reach this milestone. Despite this, he is placed second in the Indian bowling hall of fame, trailing only Kumble, who concluded his illustrious Test career with 619 dismissals.

Notably, the only two off-spinners with 500 Test wickets are Australia's Nathan Lyon (517) and former Sri Lankan superstar Muttiah Muralidaran (800); Lyon achieved this feat only a year ago. Before hitting this historic milestone, Ashwin had played 97 Tests since his debut in 2011. Despite being touted as a potential top-order batsman, he switched to off-spin bowling after suffering a debilitating back injury in his early years.

Ashwin has shown remarkable consistency in filling the massive shoes left by Kumble and Harbhajan Singh. During his early Test career, he swiftly joined the coveted 300-wicket club, scoring nine five-wicket hauls in just 16 matches. The Tamil Nadu star has left an indelible mark on limited-overs cricket outside of the traditional format. In 116 One-Day Internationals and 65 Twenty20 Internationals, he has 156 wickets and 72 dismissals. His ability to play in a multitude of formats reinforces his status as one of India's finest bowlers of all time.