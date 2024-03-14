Advertisement

One of India's premier batters, Virat Kohli, might be off action for a while. But that does not question his grit to be in competitive action. Kohli has been off duty to look after his family after welcoming his 2nd child. Kohli has missed out on a World Cup on several occasions, the recent one being in 2023, when Team India emerged as the runner-up in the ODI World Cup final. But a former Team India player acknowledges Kohli's aim for success, and one should not rule him out of the upcoming ICC majors tournament.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja injury: Team India all-rounder begins recovery, shares update with fans

Advertisement

Team India veteran feels Virat Kohli is still striving for an ICC title win

An ICC trophy has remained elusive for the Indian Cricket Team despite emerging as one of the most dominant teams in all the formats. Numerous Indian players have went on to create history in the World Cup tournaments. But luck hasn't turned into their side. But Team India veteran Harbhajan Singh, while speaking on one of his videos on his YouTube channel, believes Kohli will still put up a fight to win the title.

Advertisement

"Virat Kohli didn't appear on the ground. He needed a well-deserving rest and he got it. In 2011 he won a World Cup, he got into the team and he won the World Cup in the first time, we had already played three or four World Cups and he won it in the first time.

India's KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami celebrate after taking a wicket in the India vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad | Image: AP

"It was luck and after that, Virat turned into a big player he played in 2015, 2019 and 2023 and even after that he couldn't get his hands on the trophy. So that feeling stays in the mind of the player. I think he won't be satisfied until he gets his hand on the trophy. He has broken a lot of records and scored a lot of runs his hunger will be satisfied when he gets his hands on the World Cup trophy," Harbhajan said.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘Given Rohit 1 more season’: Yuvraj Singh asserts bold views on MI’s captaincy, wants Pandya as VC

After standing victorious with a 4-1 lead in the five-match Test series against England, Team India will aim for the T20 World Cup in the United States and the Caribbean. It will be the ultimate chance for the Rohit Sharma-led team to aim for the title, and the management needs to ensure that they send off the best contingent who will represent the nation.