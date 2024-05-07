Advertisement

Pakistan pacer Muhammad Amir may not be able to leave with the national squad on Tuesday morning for the three-match T20 series in Ireland due to visa issues.

While a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the visa delay in Amir's case was due to his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, another source insisted it was purely due to technical reasons.

“The delay is because of some technical reasons and he will be issued a visa soon,” the source said, adding “it is not fair to bring up his past all the time in the media.” “Didn’t Amir tour Ireland and England in 2018 with the Pakistan team? " the source questioned.

"We are hopeful he will get his visa in a day or two and he can join them later," he added.

Pakistan's first T20 international against Ireland is on May 10. The team will also play four games against England.

Amir recently came out of international retirement to play in the home T20 series against New Zealand.