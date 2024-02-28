Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 16:51 IST

India coach looks to create fast bowlers pool from WPL ahead of T20 World Cup

The Indian pace unit looks a bit thin after the retirement of legendary Jhulan Goswamy and moving on from veteran Shikha Pandey.

Press Trust Of India
Mumbai Indians won the inaugural edition of the WPL.
Mumbai Indians won the inaugural edition of the WPL. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
With just seven months left for the Women's T20 World Cup to begin in Bangladesh, India head coach Amol Muzumdar is keen to identify and build a pool of fast bowlers from the on-going Women's Premier League.

The Indian pace unit looks a bit thin after the retirement of legendary Jhulan Goswamy and moving on from veteran Shikha Pandey.

Currently, the Indian pace bowling is marshalled by Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu and Amanjot Kaur.

"Four fast bowlers played the last series (against Australia). I want to create a pool of fast bowlers (from the WPL). It makes a lot of difference if you strengthen the bowling attack," Muzumdar was quoted as saying ESPNCricinfo.

"I would want another pool of 20-25 players to create a bench strength for the Indian team," he added.

The ninth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup will be held in September-October in Bangladesh.

Muzumdar had taken over as India coach last year ahead of home series against England and Australia.

While India won the Tests against the visitors, they lost the T20I and ODI series.

Muzumdar was also delighted to see frontline Indian batters such as Shafali Verma, S Meghana and Richa Ghosh among runs ahead of the marquee event later this year.

"There is an upscale movement in India's batters. The confidence from those two series against England and Australia is on display (here) because of how they performed there.” The former Mumbai batsman was also chuffed to see the presence of mind Sajana Sajeevan showed while carrying Mumbai Indians to a victory over Delhi Capitals with a last-ball six.

"Sajana's six gives you an idea of the depth in Indian cricket,” said Muzumdar. 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 16:51 IST

