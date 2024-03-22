×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 17:33 IST

Anand Mahindra gifts Sarfaraz Khan's father a Mahindra Thar after son's India debut

In his debut for India, Sarfaraz made a memorable impact by becoming the Indian batter to score the fastest Test fifty in his first match.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Sarfaraz Khan's father receives Mahindra Thar
Sarfaraz Khan's father receives Mahindra Thar | Image:Instagram/SarfarazKhan
Naushad Khan, the father of Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, has received the Mahindra Thar promised to him by businessman Anand Mahindra following his son's debut for Team India last month. After Sarfaraz Khan made his Test debut against England on February 15, Anand Mahindra had pledged to gift Naushad a Mahindra Thar in recognition of his pivotal role in Sarfaraz's cricketing journey.

Accompanied by his sons, Sarfaraz and Musheer, Naushad collected the car and shared the moment on social media. Sarfaraz Khan posted photos and videos of the car's delivery on his social media platforms.

Touched by Naushad's heartfelt commentary on his son's Test milestone, Mahindra shared on X, “Hard work. Courage. Patience. What better qualities than those for a father to inspire in a child?...For being an inspirational parent, it would be my privilege & honour if Naushad Khan would accept the gift of a Thar.”

Sarfaraz Khan's debut for India

Sarfaraz's significant moment came when he was presented with his Test cap by Anil Kumble. This achievement was a monumental win, not just for Sarfaraz, but also for his wife, brother, family, and especially his father, Naushad. Tears of joy streamed down Naushad's face as he witnessed his son don the Indian cricketing cap. After receiving the cap, Sarfaraz approached his father and handed him the cap as a mark of respect. 

In his debut for India, Sarfaraz made a memorable impact by becoming the Indian batter to score the fastest Test fifty in his first match. However, his innings was cut short when he was run out due to a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja. Sarfaraz scored a crucial 68 not-out in the second innings of the match and helped India win by 434 runs. Sarfaraz scored another half-century in the last Test of the same series. 

Sarfaraz will not be seen playing for any team in the IPL 2024 season. Sarfaraz was not picked up in the auctions that were held in Dubai in December 2023.  

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 17:19 IST

