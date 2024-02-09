English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

It's controversial/ 'NONSENSE': Ravindra Jadeja angrily responds to father's allegations of completely neglecting family

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has categorically denied allegations of neglecting family by his father and called it ‘scripted' and 'nonsense’.

Republic Sports Desk
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja | Image:BCCI
After a sensational interview by Anirudhsinh Jadeja revealing a strained relationship with his son Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian all-rounder has responded to those allegations on social media. Jadeja has categorically denied those allegations by his father and called it ‘scripted' and 'nonsense’. Jadeja continued to say that the story is one-sided and is made to tarnish the image of his wife Rivaba who is a political leader in Gujarat. Jadeja captioned his response with the message, “Let's ignore what's said in scripted interviews.”

Ravindra Jadeja responds to father's allegations

"All the things said in the nonsense interview are meaningless and untrue. It is a one-sided story and I completely deny the allegations. The attempts made to tarnish the image of my wife are truly reprehensible and unbecoming. I, too, have a lot to say but won't do it publicly," Ravindra said in Gujarati on his X account.

Jadeja's father accuses Ravindra's wife of creating rift with his family

Earlier, Jadeja's father Anirudhsinh had accused Ravindra Jadeja for maintaining any relationship with him and his sister. His father also accused Ravindra's wife Rivaba of spoiling the relationship with his family. 

“I don't call Ravindra, and I don't need him. He is not my father; I am his father. He is the one who is supposed to call me. All of this makes me cry. His sister also weeps on Rakshabandhan. We have worked very hard to make Ravindra a cricketer. I used to carry 20-litre milk cans on my shoulder to earn money. I have even worked as a watchman. We come from a humble background. His sister has done even more than me. She took care of him as a mother. However, he hasn't kept any relations with his sister either.” Anirudhsinh told Divya Bhaskar.

"Right after their marriage, there was a dispute regarding the ownership of Ravindra's restaurant. She (Rivaba) told him to transfer the ownership of the restaurant to her name. They even had a major fight because of that. His sister thought that he would manage things from now on, and agreed to sign." he said.

Jadeja's father also revealed how is now leading a normal life which is much different from the glamorous life of his son. 

“I have some land in my village. I manage my expenses from the 20,000 pension of my wife. I live alone in a 2BHK flat. I have a house-help who cooks for me. I am living my life on my own terms. Even in my 2BHK flat, there is still a separate room for Ravindra.”

Published February 9th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

