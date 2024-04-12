×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 13:49 IST

Hardik Pandya CONNED of 4.3 cr by step brother, MI skipper gets him ARRESTED; What really happened?

Hardik Pandya is in the centre of another controversy as his step brother Vaibhav Pandya has reportedly been arrested for duping the Pandya Bros.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Hardik Pandya with Krunal Pandya
Hardik Pandya with Krunal Pandya | Image:Hardik Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hardik Pandya is in the midst of an already tough IPL 2024 campaign as his captaincy of Mumbai Indians has been drawing a lot of flak among fans and media alike. Enduring  a rocky time on the IPL field, off the field also Hardik Pandya has been surrounded with yet another controversy.

Recent reports have suggested that Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya’s step brother Vaibhav Pandya has been put behind bars by Mumbai Police after a high profile con involving the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants superstars.

Advertisement

Pandya Bros Conned

The report further revealed that the arrest was made in relation to Vaibhav Pandya conning both Hardik and Krunal of INR 4.3 Crores in a business arrangement. The three brothers had reportedly come into a Polymer business partnership back in 2021.

Advertisement

As per the original agreement Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya were to invest 40% each in the business while Vaibhav Pandya would invest 20% and manage day to day operations of the firm.

But as it turned out Vaibhav didn’t honour the agreement and registered his own firm in the same trade without informing the two cricketers. In doing so Vaibhav’s own profits increased to 33.3% whereas both Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya made a loss close to INR 3 Crores.

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya Initiated the complaint against his Step Brother

As per reports, Hardik Pandya found out about the scam by his stepbrother and initiated the complaint. The complaint came in from Hardik Pandya’s manager and his team lodged the case with Mumbai Police against Vaibhav Pandya.

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya is all set to lead Mumbai Indians out in Wankhede today when his side takes on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 25 of IPL 2024. Krunal Pandya will be in action tomorrow when the Lucknow Super Giants take on the Delhi Capitals in match 26 of IPL 2024 at home in Ekana. 
 

 

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 11:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Skeletons of five members of the same family

Human Sacrifice

2 minutes ago
Unveiling Spottoday and Post Babe: WideEyes Digital's Diverse Instagram Chronicles

Spottoday and Post Babe

2 minutes ago
Smokey eyes makeup tips

Smokey Eye Look Tips

11 minutes ago
Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

13 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

14 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

18 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

19 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

20 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

20 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

21 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

23 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

24 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

25 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

27 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

27 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

28 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

31 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo