Hardik Pandya is in the midst of an already tough IPL 2024 campaign as his captaincy of Mumbai Indians has been drawing a lot of flak among fans and media alike. Enduring a rocky time on the IPL field, off the field also Hardik Pandya has been surrounded with yet another controversy.

Recent reports have suggested that Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya’s step brother Vaibhav Pandya has been put behind bars by Mumbai Police after a high profile con involving the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants superstars.

Pandya Bros Conned

The report further revealed that the arrest was made in relation to Vaibhav Pandya conning both Hardik and Krunal of INR 4.3 Crores in a business arrangement. The three brothers had reportedly come into a Polymer business partnership back in 2021.

As per the original agreement Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya were to invest 40% each in the business while Vaibhav Pandya would invest 20% and manage day to day operations of the firm.

But as it turned out Vaibhav didn’t honour the agreement and registered his own firm in the same trade without informing the two cricketers. In doing so Vaibhav’s own profits increased to 33.3% whereas both Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya made a loss close to INR 3 Crores.

As per reports, Hardik Pandya found out about the scam by his stepbrother and initiated the complaint. The complaint came in from Hardik Pandya’s manager and his team lodged the case with Mumbai Police against Vaibhav Pandya.

Hardik Pandya is all set to lead Mumbai Indians out in Wankhede today when his side takes on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 25 of IPL 2024. Krunal Pandya will be in action tomorrow when the Lucknow Super Giants take on the Delhi Capitals in match 26 of IPL 2024 at home in Ekana.

