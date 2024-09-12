sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:03 IST, September 12th 2024

Another washout as fourth straight day abandoned in the Afghanistan-New Zealand cricket test

Heavy overnight rain, followed by persistent morning drizzle Thursday, forced play to be abandoned again on Day 4 of the one-off cricket test between Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Tim Southee
Tim Southee along with teammates takes part in a practice session before the start of the second day of the only test cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Greater Noida, India | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
