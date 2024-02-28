Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 16:41 IST

Anurag Thakur emphasises importance of sports science at National Centers of Excellence

To ascend to the Olympic echelon as a nation, we must embed sports science into every layer of our athletic framework, states Abhinav Bindra during the conclave

Republic Sports Desk
Anurag Thakur
ऊना से हरिद्वार रेल सेवा को मंजूरी | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Hon'ble Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur emphasised the importance of sports science at the National Centers of Excellence in the country while addressing the Bharat Sports Science Conclave in New Delhi on Wednesday, attended by several current and former athletes including India’s first individual Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, 2003 World Championship bronze medallist Anju Bobby George and Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar.

The one-day conclave was organised by TransStadia University, the education arm of TransStadia Education and Research Foundation in association with the National Centre of Sports Science and Research (NCSSR), a unit of Sports Authority of India and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and Sportscom Industry Confederation as an industry partner, is aimed at supporting high-level research in high performance and sports training for Indian Sports and athletes.

Advertisement

Focused on making India a sporting powerhouse based on the objectives and goal settings of Vision Olympics 2036, the Bharat Sports Science Conclave saw Anurag Thakur and the elite athletes terming sports science as a unique body of knowledge & understanding that play an important role in the development of athletes.

"It's been a pleasure to join the inaugural Bharat Sports Science Conclave 2024 organized by TransStadia and the government of India. It is heartening to see an organization like TransStadia taking initiative and organizing such an important conclave. Sports science plays an important role in the development of players and is a unique body of knowledge and understanding. For our kids, sports science helps them understand their physical limitations, which uniquely enables them to understand their power and potential, giving them the courage to move towards excellence in their field," commented Anurag Thakur during the Bharat Sports Science Conclave.

Advertisement

He added, "Elements of sports science are used to support athletes in their training to help them understand their strengths, improve and challenge their strengths toward their goals. We see that sports science indeed plays an important role in the lives of athletes and is a source of strength and support. From this, we learn that with a combination of strength strife and support, everyone can achieve their dreams no matter what kind of challenge he or she is facing. Sports science has played a crucial role in the success of most major athletes across sports disciplines. So, we are also ensuring the presence of a sports science department at our National Centers of Excellence in the country."

Abhinav Bindra also reckoned the need for sports science in athletes' lives and urged the coaches to embrace it in their programs as well.

Advertisement

He said, "The gathering at the Bharat Sports Science Conclave is a testament to the pioneering spirit in the forward-thinking approach of our nation in the realm of sports science. The organization of this conclave with its rich agenda and conversations and deliberations underscores the critical importance of sports science in the evolution and enhancement of athletic performance and well-being. It is a spirit of creative exploration that I see reflected in the work of sports scientists, practitioners, and enthusiasts present at the Bharat Sports Science Conclave.”

Bindra added, "Coaches as the custodians of athletic progress must embrace sports science to fine-tune their training methodologies to this digital age. To ascend to the Olympic echelon as a nation, we must embed sports science into every layer of our athletic framework. It is not just the state-of-the-art facilities but the integration of the scientific mindset from the grassroots to elite levels that will catalyze India's growth into a global sporting powerhouse. The importance of starting at the grassroots level cannot be overstated. It is here we must begin to instil a culture of precision analytics, and evidence-based training methods."

Advertisement

The Conclave also witnessed multiple representations from those who mostly work behind the scenes as mentors to future sports stars.

G. Vani Bhushanam, lead nutritionist of Sports Authority of India (SAI); Dr. Pralay Majumdar, Senior Advisor, Sports Science Education and Research (Centre of Excellence in Sports Science and Analytics) IIT, Madras; Dr. Nanaki J Chadha, Sports & Performance Psychologist and Former Indian Golfer; Dr Pierre Beauchamp, High-Performance Director, National Rifle Association of India; Amey Kolekar, Head of Sports Science, Padukone Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence are some of the names were part of the conclave.

Advertisement

The conclave also had a special session by TOPS CEO, Cmde PK Garg and a presentation on Integrity and Fair Play by Mr. Virendra Rajput, Senior Project Associate, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).
 

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 16:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

40 minutes ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

an hour ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

an hour ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

15 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

15 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

15 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

15 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

15 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

15 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

19 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nvidia’s GeForce Now to show ads during cloud gaming for free users

    Tech 19 minutes ago

  2. Taylor Wimpey cuts construction, profit falls 49%

    Business News20 minutes ago

  3. Himachal Political Crisis: Rebel Congress MLAs Land in Panchkula | LIVE

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Baidu reports 6% revenue growth in Q4

    Business News23 minutes ago

  5. Social Media User's Stroke Recovery Tip For Zerodha CEO Triggers Debate

    India News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo