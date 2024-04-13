×

Updated May 19th, 2021 at 13:22 IST

ARS vs BUB Dream11 prediction, team news, top fantasy picks and ECS T10 Krefeld preview

Achen Rsing Stars vs Bayern Uerdingen Boosters Dream11 prediction: Here are match details, weather and pitch report alongwith the ARS vs BUB Dream11 team.

Reported by: Suraj Alva
ARS vs BUB dream11
ARS vs BUB dream11 | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Match 11 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 will be played between Bayer Uerdingen Boosters and Achen Rsing Stars at the Bayern Uerdingen Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, May 19. Here is our ARS vs BUB Dream11 prediction, ARS vs BUB Dream11 team, ARS vs BUB best team and ARS vs BUB player record.

ARS vs BUB match preview

Aachen Rising Stars will be coming into this match after their win over current table-toppers MSC Frankfurt in the previous fixtrure. The team started the tournament with a 10-wicket loss to Frankfurt under the Duckworth-Lewis Method. However, in the next match, they played really well to register a 9-wicket win.

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters, on the other hand, registered their first win by beating VFB Gelsenkirchen in their previous match. They lost the first match of the doubleheader by 9 wickets, before coming back to win the next fixture by 6 wickets. Coming into this match, both teams are equal on points and the winner of both matches will climb the points table.

 

ARS vs BUB weather report

The condition will be cloudy with no chances of rain or thunderstorms during the match. The wind gusts will be around 28 km/h with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of showers coming during the match, both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the ARS vs BUB Dream11 prediction.

ARS vs BUB pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

ARS vs BUB player record

For Achen Rising Stars Varun Reddy and Faheem Jan played well in the first two matches of the tournament. The team will be hoping for both these players to continue their fine form with the bat in this double-header fixture as well. For Bayern Uerdingen Boosters, Aritharan Vaseekaran and Ahilan Ravinthran are the top two run-getters for the team in the tournament. The duo will be expected to once again perform well in today's matches.  

ARS vs BUB Dream11 team

ARS vs BUB Dream11 prediction

As per our ARS vs BUB Dream11 prediction, ARS will come out on top in this contest.

Note:The ARS vs BUB player record and as a result, the ARS vs BUB best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ARS vs BUB team and ARS vs BUB  Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

Published May 19th, 2021 at 13:12 IST

