English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

Arthur, Bradburn and Puttick resign from their roles in PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday that Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn, and Andrew Puttick have tendered their resignations from their positions at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

Press Trust Of India
Mickey Arthur with Babar Azam
Mickey Arthur with Babar Azam | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that foreign coaches Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick have resigned from their respective roles with the national team as well as with the board.

The development came after the trio were assigned duties at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore following a change in their portfolios post the 50-overs World Cup in India.

Advertisement

All three, along with bowling coach Morne Morkel, comprised the main support staff of the Pakistan team until the World Cup.

But Pakistan’s failure to advance to the knockouts saw PCB managing committee chairman Zaka Ashraf reassigning them to the NCA, to which the trio refused and instead went on vacations to their respective homes.

Advertisement

Morkel was the only one to resign immediately after the World Cup from his incomplete contract.

A reliable source in the board said negotiations were held with the trio for them to resign themselves, since as per their contracts, had the PCB terminated their contracts the board would have been required to pay them salaries for six months.

Advertisement

The source said once the negotiations were successfully concluded with Arthur, Bradburn and Puttick, they informed the board of their decisions to resign by the end of January.

The PCB said the decision was taken amicably between all the stakeholders.

Advertisement

Soon after the World Cup, once it became known that the PCB was no longer interested in having these three overseas coaches working with the national side, Puttick got an offer as batting coach from Afghanistan.

At the same time, Bradburn was offered a contract by an English county side whereas Arthur went back to his rule as the head coach with Derbyshire.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World23 minutes ago

  2. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News23 minutes ago

  3. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News30 minutes ago

  4. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News33 minutes ago

  5. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement