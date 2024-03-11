×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 21:11 IST

Asela Gunaratne Returns to Cricket with a Bang, Leading New York Superstar Strikers to Victory

Gunaratne's leadership and stellar display of batting and bowling skills showcased his invaluable contribution to the team's success.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
New York Superstar Strikers
New York Superstar Strikers | Image:Special arrangement
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Asela Gunaratne's triumphant return to cricket proved pivotal in securing victory for the New York Superstar Strikers against the Dubai Giants. Gunaratne's exceptional performance on the field was instrumental in his team's thrilling win, marking a spectacular start to their campaign in the league.

Expressing his elation after the match, Gunaratne stated, "First of all, I'm happy to play alongside legends, and securing a win in our first match is a fantastic beginning for us."

Advertisement

The excitement of playing in his hometown added an extra layer of significance to the occasion. "It's really nice and memorable for me because I haven't had the opportunity to play in Pallake during my international career. Seeing the support from my hometown people was heartwarming," Gunaratne remarked.

However, challenges arose during the game, with the presence of dew affecting the players' grip on the ball. Gunaratne reflected on this obstacle, noting, "There was a lot of dew when we bowled. We had a plan to bowl in the right areas without making mistakes. It was tough to grip the ball, but we stuck to our plan."

Advertisement

Gunaratne's leadership and stellar display of batting and bowling skills showcased his invaluable contribution to the team's success. His strategic acumen and composure under pressure were evident throughout the match, earning him accolades from fans and teammates alike.

Addressing the media after the game, Gunaratne expressed his joy at the victory, stating, "Securing this win is a fantastic beginning for us. I'm grateful for the opportunity to play alongside legends and contribute to our team's success."

Advertisement

Gunaratne's return to the cricketing arena has reignited excitement among fans, and his outstanding performance in the opening match sets a promising tone for the season ahead.

"I would like to invite all the fans to come and witness the way legends play during this league. It will be a great experience for everyone," Gunaratne extended an invitation to the passionate fans.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 21:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

33 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

41 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

an hour ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

an hour ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

an hour ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kamal Nath’s Son Nakul to Contest From Chhindwara: Reports

    Lok Sabha Elections6 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 GG vs UPW live score: Deepti Sharma turned the tables

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. Vivek Agnihotri Reviews Ravi Kishan Starrer Maamla Legal Hai

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  4. Inside Pulkit-Kriti's Dreamy Wedding Venue In Delhi NCR

    Galleries15 minutes ago

  5. Andhra CID Files Chargesheet Against TDP Chief, Others in Land Scam Case

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo