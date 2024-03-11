Advertisement

Asela Gunaratne's triumphant return to cricket proved pivotal in securing victory for the New York Superstar Strikers against the Dubai Giants. Gunaratne's exceptional performance on the field was instrumental in his team's thrilling win, marking a spectacular start to their campaign in the league.

Expressing his elation after the match, Gunaratne stated, "First of all, I'm happy to play alongside legends, and securing a win in our first match is a fantastic beginning for us."

The excitement of playing in his hometown added an extra layer of significance to the occasion. "It's really nice and memorable for me because I haven't had the opportunity to play in Pallake during my international career. Seeing the support from my hometown people was heartwarming," Gunaratne remarked.

However, challenges arose during the game, with the presence of dew affecting the players' grip on the ball. Gunaratne reflected on this obstacle, noting, "There was a lot of dew when we bowled. We had a plan to bowl in the right areas without making mistakes. It was tough to grip the ball, but we stuck to our plan."

Gunaratne's leadership and stellar display of batting and bowling skills showcased his invaluable contribution to the team's success. His strategic acumen and composure under pressure were evident throughout the match, earning him accolades from fans and teammates alike.

Addressing the media after the game, Gunaratne expressed his joy at the victory, stating, "Securing this win is a fantastic beginning for us. I'm grateful for the opportunity to play alongside legends and contribute to our team's success."

Gunaratne's return to the cricketing arena has reignited excitement among fans, and his outstanding performance in the opening match sets a promising tone for the season ahead.

"I would like to invite all the fans to come and witness the way legends play during this league. It will be a great experience for everyone," Gunaratne extended an invitation to the passionate fans.