KKR Team mentor Gautam Gambhir recently appeared on Ravichandran Ashwin's famed YouTube show "Kutti Stories." Gambhir and Ashwin, who have shared a dressing room as Team India, held a discussion on a variety of topics during the session. While laying out his views on one, Gambhir went ahead and blatantly put out one of the biggest problems prevailing in Indian cricket that came into existence following the inception of the IPL.

Gautam Gambhir on what's wrong in Indian cricket

As a country obsessed with cricket, fans and experts in India often get supremely thrilled whenever a bowler delivers a ball which exceeds 150 kmph or a batsman showcases consistency in one form of the game. Gambhir highlighted this tendency and stated that this builds immediate hype around that cricketer, which is nothing but just a result of short-sightedness.

"Ash, you know, there's a problem. The thing is, in India, we start creating so much hype with these young cricketers coming through. I think the thing is, everyone gets excited if someone is bowling at 150 clicks. But the point is, you need to look at the conditions as well."

According to Gambhir, in the near future, batsmen will not be judged by the runs they have piled up in their career or by their averages, rather by the ability to consistently nail a big hit. Similarly, for bowlers, the parameter would be their craft in hitting the right areas when the pressure is at an extent. Gambhir states that there are so many factors which propel different results, hence, hyping a player from the outset is an injustice to the game and to the player.

"You need to look at... I was having a discussion yesterday with someone, I said, going forward in T20 cricket, I think the averages, the runs, will have no impact. It is the strike rates, it's when you have to select a batter and when you have to select a bowler, the kind of tough overs he can bowl. That will be the discussion that will happen in the next two or three years. The point is, we keep talking about the amount of runs, the amount of averages and all that stuff. Someone bowling at 150, sometimes when you go in a condition like a West Indies or in Bangladesh, you don't need someone who's bowling 150."

Gambhir calls for a balanced approach

He further put weight on his earlier stance by stating that in India a cricketer endures ups and downs and hence judging him at the back of two good performances is not an appropriate measure to render hype to their name.

“You might need someone who's bowling a lot of cutters as well. And that is where the vision needs to be with the selectors. But again, I think if you start picking, sometimes you pick raw talent, but creating so much of hype just after two or three games, we need to have a balanced approach because what happens in India is that the graph goes like this. And it is not good for a young player as well. And that is where all the experts, all the commentators, everyone needs to be more balanced when it comes to these young players because it is very easy for them, probably, to get deviated from the hard work or from all the good things they are doing because suddenly when you start talking about this young cricketer a lot, that he's done really well, sometimes it can backlash as well for him.”

Gambhir concluded by stating that a judgment should come out of a balanced elements.

"So I feel, I think we need to have a much, much balanced approach. Yes, and more importantly, looking at the conditions which are equally important. "