Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 19:50 IST

BCCI Awards: Ashwin gives 'Bazball' answer to Bhogle's question, Brendon McCullum reaction is gold

Brendon McCullum and the England Test team were also present in the same room when Ashwin made the comments about Bazball.

Vishal Tiwari
Ashwin and McCullum
Ashwin and McCullum | Image:JioCinema
  • 2 min read
Veteran India spinner R Ashwin on Tuesday won the Dilip Sardesai Award for taking the most number of wickets in Test cricket for India in 2022-23. The BCCI's Naman Awards honoured both men's and women's cricketers from the country during an event held in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Ashwin's name also featured on the list of winners as he won the Dilip Sardesai Award.  

3 things you need to know

  • India and England will play the first Test match in Hyderabad starting Jan 25
  • Ashwin is part of the 16-member squad that has been announced by the BCCI
  • Virat Kohli has withdrawn from the first two Tests citing personal reasons 

Ashwin on Bazball

While accepting the award on stage, Ashwin was queried about his sentiments by host Harsha Bhogle. Bhogle then inquired about the spinner's future aspirations, given his impressive accomplishments at the age of 37. In his characteristically witty style, Ashwin expressed his desire to witness 'bazball.' 

This term refers to a brand of cricket associated with the England men's team, characterized by a fast-paced and aggressive style of play in Test matches. The term originates from former New Zealand cricketer and current England Test coach Brendon McCullum, who is also known as ‘Baz’.

India and England are slated to play a five-match Test series starting January 25. McCullum and the England Test team were also present in the room when Ashwin made the comments about Bazball. McCullum's reaction is now going viral on social media. 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:50 IST

