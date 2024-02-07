Advertisement

Veteran India spinner R Ashwin on Tuesday won the Dilip Sardesai Award for taking the most number of wickets in Test cricket for India in 2022-23. The BCCI's Naman Awards honoured both men's and women's cricketers from the country during an event held in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Ashwin's name also featured on the list of winners as he won the Dilip Sardesai Award.

3 things you need to know

India and England will play the first Test match in Hyderabad starting Jan 25

Ashwin is part of the 16-member squad that has been announced by the BCCI

Virat Kohli has withdrawn from the first two Tests citing personal reasons

Also Read: 'They won’t tire me out, I could get heaps': Bumrah set to clobber ENG's Bazball in Test series

Advertisement

Ashwin on Bazball

While accepting the award on stage, Ashwin was queried about his sentiments by host Harsha Bhogle. Bhogle then inquired about the spinner's future aspirations, given his impressive accomplishments at the age of 37. In his characteristically witty style, Ashwin expressed his desire to witness 'bazball.'

Advertisement

This term refers to a brand of cricket associated with the England men's team, characterized by a fast-paced and aggressive style of play in Test matches. The term originates from former New Zealand cricketer and current England Test coach Brendon McCullum, who is also known as ‘Baz’.

India and England are slated to play a five-match Test series starting January 25. McCullum and the England Test team were also present in the room when Ashwin made the comments about Bazball. McCullum's reaction is now going viral on social media.