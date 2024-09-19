sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:40 IST, September 19th 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja tango saves India after Hasan Mahmud's early strikes

Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin sparkled on home turf with his sixth Test hundred as he combined with Ravindra Jadeja to steer India out of trouble and post a formidable 339 for six on day one of the first Test against Bangladesh here on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja
Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja | Image: screengrab
