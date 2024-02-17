Advertisement

India's veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was compelled to depart from the Test squad for the remainder of the third encounter with England on Friday due to medical emergency in the family. Confirming Ashwin's departure from the Indian camp, the BCCI disclosed that the senior all-rounder has withdrawn from the Test squad with immediate effect due to a family medical emergency.

Ashwin is also anticipated to remain unavailable for the 4th and 5th Tests of the England series. As BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla, Ashwin's mother is seriously ill and she wanted her son to be by her side in Chennai, where the cricketer's family lives. Meanwhile, India have been forced to play the ongoing third Test match with 10 players only.

Here's what the ICC rule says about replacements

According to the playing conditions, a full replacement for a player is permitted only if they are ruled out of the match due to a concussion injury sustained on the field. Even if Ashwin had been ruled out due to any other injury, India would not have been permitted to select a replacement. Only concussion substitutes are authorized to bat and bowl.

India will play with 10 players only. According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodian of the Laws of the game, umpires can permit a substitute fielder if they are satisfied that a player has been injured or has fallen ill during the match.

As per MCC's rule No. 24.1.1.2, a team can employ a substitute fielder for a 'wholly acceptable reason'. A substitute is prohibited from bowling or acting as a captain, but they can keep wickets only with the consent of the umpires. Since Ashwin did not sustain an injury or fall ill during the game, India will only be permitted to have a substitute fielder in Rajkot with the consent of opposition skipper Ben Stokes.