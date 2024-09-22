sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:47 IST, September 22nd 2024

Ashwin scalps six wickets, India trump Bangladesh by 280 runs

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's mastery over his craft, underlined by a six-wicket haul, proved too immense for Bangladesh as India cantered to a massive 280-run victory in the first Test with five sessions to spare, here on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin
Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin | Image: BCCI
