Published 13:47 IST, September 22nd 2024
Ashwin scalps six wickets, India trump Bangladesh by 280 runs
Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's mastery over his craft, underlined by a six-wicket haul, proved too immense for Bangladesh as India cantered to a massive 280-run victory in the first Test with five sessions to spare, here on Sunday.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin | Image: BCCI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
13:47 IST, September 22nd 2024