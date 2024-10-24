sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:37 IST, October 24th 2024

Ashwin Strikes Twice But New Zealand Reach 92/2 At Lunch On Day 1

Ravichandran Ashwin snared two wickets in the first session but New Zealand negated the Indian spinners deftly on a slow and spin-friendly surface to reach 92/2 at lunch on day one of the second Test on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur, India | Image: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
