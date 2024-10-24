Published 12:37 IST, October 24th 2024
Ashwin Strikes Twice But New Zealand Reach 92/2 At Lunch On Day 1
Ravichandran Ashwin snared two wickets in the first session but New Zealand negated the Indian spinners deftly on a slow and spin-friendly surface to reach 92/2 at lunch on day one of the second Test on Thursday.
