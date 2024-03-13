×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

R Ashwin surpasses Jasprit Bumrah to become the world's No. 1 Test bowler, Rohit gains as a batter

Ashwin's stellar performance was on full display during the Dharamsala contest against England, where he showcased his mastery by claiming 9 wickets.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah in the nets
R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah in the nets | Image:PTI
In his 100th Test match, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin staged a remarkable comeback, clinching a nine-wicket haul that propelled him back to the summit of the bowlers' rankings in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday. Meanwhile, his captain, Rohit Sharma, made a resurgence in the batting charts, securing the sixth position in the top-10.

Also Read: 'Virat is the biggest draw': Broad reacts to news of Virat Kohli getting dropped for T20 World Cup

Ashwin surpasses Bumrah to become the world's No. 1 Test bowler

Ashwin's stellar performance was on full display during the Dharamsala contest against England, where he showcased his mastery by claiming four wickets in the first innings and securing his 36th five-wicket haul in the second innings. This exceptional display of skill paved the way for India's emphatic victory in the fifth and final Test of the series.

With this significant achievement, Ashwin surpassed his teammate Jasprit Bumrah to reclaim the top spot, a position he had previously held earlier in the year, as confirmed by the ICC in a statement.

Bumrah and Ashwin during the fifth Test against England | Credit: BCCI

Rohit, who smashed a hundred in Dharmsala, rose five places to sixth and within 108 rating points of No.1 ranked Test batter Kane Williamson. Yashasvi Jaiswal (up two places to eighth) and Shubman Gill (up 11 spots to equal 20th) reached new career-best ratings following an excellent individual series against Ben Stokes' side.

Bumrah fell into a share of the second position with Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood following his six scalps in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. Ashwin's teammate Kuldeep Yadav earned a new career-high rating and jumped 15 places to 16th overall on the latest rankings following his seven wickets and Player of the Match heroics against England.

Also Read: 'Do you get any runs outside India? he said..': Jimmy Anderson reveals fiery exchange with Shubman

New Zealand's Matt Henry (up six spots to 12th) also moved up to a career-best mark. India spinner Ravindra Jadeja remained well out in front of second-placed Ashwin in the updated list for Test all-rounders, with Australia skipper Pat Cummins (up two places to eighth) and Henry (up six spots to 11th) among the big movers. 

(With PTI inputs)

Published March 13th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

