Through the immense impact he created during the peak of his career, MS Dhoni has evolved as a towering figure of inspiration. From rookies taking up cricket to other prodigies from different sporting spectrums, Dhoni comes as an exemplar for all of them. One such episode has emerged from Raigad, where an athlete has created a Guinness World Record by keeping Dhoni's picture in front.

Ashwini Monde secures world record by keeping MS Dhoni in front

Ashwini Monde from Raigad, Maharashtra, has created a Guinness World Record of 11806 squats in 8 hours. Apparently, MS Dhoni was her inspiration behind this achievement.

What is the connection between squats and MS Dhoni? As MS Dhoni plays as a wicketkeeper, therefore it needs to be highlighted that a keeper has to do several squats during a match. According to a statistic, an average wicketkeeper pulls off 540 squats during one day of a Test match. Thus, this is the relation. However, since Dhoni has a cult stature among sportspersons in India and all over the world, therefore, keeping him in front without any reason could also make equal sense.

Ashwini Monde from Raigad, Maharashtra made a Guinness world record of 11806 squats in 8 hours.



Will MS Dhoni lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024?

