Updated February 15th, 2024 at 23:10 IST

Ashwini Monde makes World Record of 11806 squats in 8 hrs PHOTO OF MS DHONI in front for motivation

Ashwini Monde from Raigad, Maharashtra, has created a Guinness World Record of 11806 squats in 8 hours. She took inspiration from MS Dhoni.

Republic Sports Desk
MS Dhoni
Ashwini Monde creates Guinness World Record | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Through the immense impact he created during the peak of his career, MS Dhoni has evolved as a towering figure of inspiration. From rookies taking up cricket to other prodigies from different sporting spectrums, Dhoni comes as an exemplar for all of them. One such episode has emerged from Raigad, where an athlete has created a Guinness World Record by keeping Dhoni's picture in front.

Also Read | Anderson mocks Jadeja for sword celebration after running out Sarfaraz

Ashwini Monde secures world record by keeping MS Dhoni in front

Ashwini Monde from Raigad, Maharashtra, has created a Guinness World Record of 11806 squats in 8 hours. Apparently, MS Dhoni was her inspiration behind this achievement.

What is the connection between squats and MS Dhoni? As MS Dhoni plays as a wicketkeeper, therefore it needs to be highlighted that a keeper has to do several squats during a match. According to a statistic, an average wicketkeeper pulls off 540 squats during one day of a Test match. Thus, this is the relation. However, since Dhoni has a cult stature among sportspersons in India and all over the world, therefore, keeping him in front without any reason could also make equal sense.

Also Read | WATCH: Emotional Naushad requests Rohit to look after his son Sarfaraz

Will MS Dhoni lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024?

While he is been retained by the franchise, there is still no official announcement regarding whether MS Dhoni will come back to lead CSK again or not. However, he will probably play at least one more season season as the top boss of Chennai Super Kings. Yet the official notice is awaited. At the IPL 2024 auction, Chennai Super Kings strengthened their side even more. The decision-makers at Yellow Outfit were able to secure the winning bids of Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell. Plus, they roped in a veteran as well in the form of Shardul Thakur. Moreover, Sameer Rizvi and Avanish Rao Aravelly have filled in the young entrants into the side.

 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 23:10 IST

