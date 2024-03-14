×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 12:39 IST

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, 2nd ODI preview

The Australian Women’s Cricket team will face the New Zealand Women’s cricket team in the 2nd ODI on Oct 5. Here is our AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction.

Reported by: Suraj Alva
AU W vs NZ W dream11 prediction
team | Image:self
  • 2 min read
The Australia Women's cricket team are set to take on the New Zealand Women’s cricket team in the second ODI of the New Zealand Women’s tour of Australia. The AU W vs NZ W match is set to begin at 5:40 am IST (10:10 am local time) on October 5 from the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Here is our AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction and AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team and the probable AU W vs NZ W playing 11.

AU W vs NZ W live: AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction and preview

AU W put up a dominant display in the 1st ODI to pocket the series opener against NZ W by 7 wickets.

NZ W were asked to bat first by AU W, however, after a decent start, NZ W kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 83/6. Katie Perkins and Maddy Green did the repair work by stitching a decent partnership. Once Green (35) was dismissed by Sophie Molineux, NZ W were bowled out for 180. Katie Perkins scored 32 runs.

 

In their run chase, AU W saw openers Rachel Haynes and Alyssa Healy put up 41-run opening stand before Healy was dismissed by Mair. Skipper Meg Lanning (62*) ensured there were no further hiccups as she helped her team cross the finish line to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. 

 

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction: Squads for the AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction: AU W vs NZ W playing 11: AU W squad

Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa, Ellyse Perry

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction: AU W vs NZ W playing 11: NZW squa

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin (wk), Katie Perkins, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction: Top picks from AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team

Meg Lanning

Sophie Molineux

Published October 4th, 2020 at 17:21 IST

