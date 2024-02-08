English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:13 IST

‘Living in a world of fools. Pakistan Cricket is a joke': Netizens brutally roast PAK after NZ loss

X goes frenzy after New Zealand beat Pakistan by 45 runs in the 3rd T20I series at the University Oval. PAK continues their poor run in the shortest format.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Shaheen Shah Afridi during Press conference | Image:X.com/Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
In the third T20 encounter of the series, New Zealand scored a daunting total of 224/7 in 20 overs, aided by Finn Allen's magnificent innings of 137 runs off 62 balls and Tim Seifert's 31 off 23 balls. Pakistan's Haris Rauf grabbed two wickets for 60 runs in four overs. In response, Pakistan managed only 179/7 in 20 overs, giving New Zealand a 45-run win. Babar Azam was Pakistan's top scorer, with 58 runs off 37 balls. Tim Southee was the pick of New Zealand's bowlers, capturing two wickets for 29 runs in four overs. New Zealand now leads the series 3–0 against the struggling Pakistan.  

3 things you need to know 

  • New Zealand destroyed Pakistan in the 3rd T20I match at the University Oval 
  • Pakistan has yet to win a match against New Zealand in the T20I series 
  • New Zealand leads the NZ vs PAK series by 3-0 

Twitter lambasts Pakistan for their 3rd consecutive loss to NZ in the T20I series 

The third Twenty20 International at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday saw Pakistan lose by 45 runs to New Zealand, capping a miserable start to the team's T20I campaign under Shaheen Afridi. With this defeat, Pakistan lost the five-game series with two games remaining. The cricket world trolled PAK and the Pakistani fans were dissatisfied with the squad's performance, especially given Mohammad Hafeez's losing record since taking over as team director. The responses on Twitter showed supporters' dismay.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

