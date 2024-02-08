Advertisement

In the third T20 encounter of the series, New Zealand scored a daunting total of 224/7 in 20 overs, aided by Finn Allen's magnificent innings of 137 runs off 62 balls and Tim Seifert's 31 off 23 balls. Pakistan's Haris Rauf grabbed two wickets for 60 runs in four overs. In response, Pakistan managed only 179/7 in 20 overs, giving New Zealand a 45-run win. Babar Azam was Pakistan's top scorer, with 58 runs off 37 balls. Tim Southee was the pick of New Zealand's bowlers, capturing two wickets for 29 runs in four overs. New Zealand now leads the series 3–0 against the struggling Pakistan.

3 things you need to know

New Zealand destroyed Pakistan in the 3rd T20I match at the University Oval

Pakistan has yet to win a match against New Zealand in the T20I series

New Zealand leads the NZ vs PAK series by 3-0

Twitter lambasts Pakistan for their 3rd consecutive loss to NZ in the T20I series

The third Twenty20 International at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday saw Pakistan lose by 45 runs to New Zealand, capping a miserable start to the team's T20I campaign under Shaheen Afridi. With this defeat, Pakistan lost the five-game series with two games remaining. The cricket world trolled PAK and the Pakistani fans were dissatisfied with the squad's performance, especially given Mohammad Hafeez's losing record since taking over as team director. The responses on Twitter showed supporters' dismay.

India won 5-0 against this NZ in NZ 😊

Toh kabhi na karna hamse compare

Aukat hi nahi hai — Probal Halder (@hald40026) January 17, 2024 I don't understand the thinking of Shaheen Afridi and Pakistan team management.



- First T20I opted to bowl

- Second T20I opted to bowl

- Third T20I opted to bowl



All lost — Shumaila Tanveer (@shumaila56_) January 17, 2024 You are living in a world of fools if you think the instability and back to back regime changes in Pakistan Cricket Board does not affect the performance of Pakistan Cricket Team. #NZvPAK — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) January 17, 2024 This reaction sums up Pakistan's batting in this series. pic.twitter.com/TjCMt8MmSc — 𝙎𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙞 (@CallMeSheri1) January 17, 2024 Haris Rauf is the worst bowler Pakistan cricket has produced in the last 3 decades — Malik Sarmad Riaz (@sarmad0201) January 17, 2024 - 17th Straight loss in Aus

- 50 meter boundary in NZ 😂

- 150+ pace factory 😂

- Pace is Pace Yaar 😂

- King kar legaa 😂



Result : 0 ( Zero ) win on Aus and NZ combined



Pakistan Cricket is a joke pic.twitter.com/vvioVMxNMM — Ash (@Ashsay_) January 17, 2024 What a loser nation Pakistan



Last 7 T20 #NZvPAK #PAKvsNZ



Lost

Lost

Lost

Lost

Lost

Lost

Lost



New Zealand win by 45 runs, claim the series as well with this win. 🏆 — Dilbag Koundal ਦਿਲਬਾਗ ਕੌਂਡਲ 🇮🇳 (@dilbag_koundal) January 17, 2024