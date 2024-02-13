Advertisement

Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford put together an iconic 139-run stand to power West Indies to a total of 220 runs in the third AUS vs WI T20I match at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. West Indies were struggling at 79/5 when Russell and Rutherford came together and what followed was PURE CARNAGE. They took just 66 balls to take the Windies' score from 79 to 218 runs. The partnership was the biggest-ever sixth-wicket stand in a T20I.

Russell eventually got out for a 29-ball 71 which included 7 sixes and 4 fours. On the other hand, Rutherford scored 67 runs off 40 balls with 5 sixes and 5 boundaries. Australia need to chase a stiff target of 221 run to beat West Indies in the third T20I. Xavier Bartlett took 2 wickets for Australia on his debut. Xavier Bartlett started his spell with a wicket as he sent back Johnson Charles in the first over.

WATCH | Russell-Rutherford CARNAGE in Perth

Bang! Andre Russell is seeing them nicely at Perth Stadium.



Tune in on Fox Cricket or Kayo #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/DoUaQghJiZ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 13, 2024

Australia vs West Indies: AUS make two changes

Fast bowler Xavier Bartlett made his Twenty20 international debut for Australia after West Indies won the toss and elected to bat Tuesday in the third and final match of the series.

Bartlett was one of the two changes Australia made from the lineup which took a series-clinching 2-0 lead after 34-run win in last Sunday, when Glenn Maxwell made a scintillating century.

Bartlett replaced Josh Hazlewood, who is resting ahead of Australia’s tour of New Zealand.

Aaron Hardie was the other change, drafted in to replace allrounder Marcus Stoinis.

West Indies skipper Rowman Powell said he wanted to bat first and “see if we can set a score and defend it.”

West Indies also made two changes, bringing in batters Kyle Mayers and Roston Chase in place of Brandon King and Shai Hope.

AUS vs WI Line-ups:

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

(with AP inputs)