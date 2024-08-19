sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ MUDA Scam | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Rakhi 2024 | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Aussie Captain Pat Cummins Hints At Two Crucial Players He Is Banking On For Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Published 19:15 IST, August 19th 2024

Aussie Captain Pat Cummins Hints At Two Crucial Players He Is Banking On For Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India will travel to Australia in November for the most-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India are currently the defending champions of the BGT crown

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Tom Blundell
Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Tom Blundell on day four of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:15 IST, August 19th 2024