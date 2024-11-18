sb.scorecardresearch
Australia Assistant Coach Daniel Vettori To Leave Perth Test Midway For IPL Mega Auction

Midway through the first Test match against India, Australia's assistant coach Daniel Vettori will be taking a leave of absence to attend the IPL mega auction this weekend. The IPL auction is scheduled for November 24–25 in the city of Jed Saudi Arabia.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
SRH Head Coach Daniel Vettori comment on Target Chasing Capability
Daniel Vettori | Image: IPL
17:14 IST, November 18th 2024