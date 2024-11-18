Published 17:14 IST, November 18th 2024
Australia Assistant Coach Daniel Vettori To Leave Perth Test Midway For IPL Mega Auction
Midway through the first Test match against India, Australia's assistant coach Daniel Vettori will be taking a leave of absence to attend the IPL mega auction this weekend. The IPL auction is scheduled for November 24–25 in the city of Jed Saudi Arabia.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Daniel Vettori | Image: IPL
Advertisement
Loading...
17:14 IST, November 18th 2024