Updated January 9th, 2024 at 22:22 IST
Australia beat India by 7 wickets in 3rd T20I to win series 2-1
For India, Pooja Vastrakar took two wickets while Deepti Sharma picked up one. Earlier, India posted 147 for six after being put in to bat.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Australia beat India by seven wickets in the third and final women's T20 International to clinch the series 2-1 here on Tuesday.
Opener Beth Monney remained not out on 52 off 45 balls while captain Alyssa Healy contributed 55 as Australia reached 149 for 3 in 18.4 overs, chasing down the target of 148 with eight balls to spare.
Advertisement
For India, Pooja Vastrakar took two wickets while Deepti Sharma picked up one. Earlier, India posted 147 for six after being put in to bat.
Richa Ghosh top-scored for India with a 28-ball 34 while openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana chipped in with 26 and 29 respectively.
Advertisement
For Australia, Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham took two wickets apiece.
Brief Scores: India: 147 for 6 in 20 overs (Richa Ghosh 34, Shafali Verma 26, Smriti Mandhana 29; Annabel Sutherland 2/12, Georgia Wareham 2/24).
Advertisement
Australia: 149 for 3 in 18.4 overs (Alyssa Healy 55, Beth Mooney 51 not out; Pooja Vastrakar 2/26).
Advertisement
Published January 9th, 2024 at 22:22 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting to Begin ShortlyWorld18 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.