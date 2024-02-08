English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 22:22 IST

Australia beat India by 7 wickets in 3rd T20I to win series 2-1

For India, Pooja Vastrakar took two wickets while Deepti Sharma picked up one. Earlier, India posted 147 for six after being put in to bat.

Press Trust Of India
India women vs Australia women
India women vs Australia women | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Australia beat India by seven wickets in the third and final women's T20 International to clinch the series 2-1 here on Tuesday.

Opener Beth Monney remained not out on 52 off 45 balls while captain Alyssa Healy contributed 55 as Australia reached 149 for 3 in 18.4 overs, chasing down the target of 148 with eight balls to spare.

Advertisement

For India, Pooja Vastrakar took two wickets while Deepti Sharma picked up one. Earlier, India posted 147 for six after being put in to bat.

Richa Ghosh top-scored for India with a 28-ball 34 while openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana chipped in with 26 and 29 respectively.

Advertisement

For Australia, Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: India: 147 for 6 in 20 overs (Richa Ghosh 34, Shafali Verma 26, Smriti Mandhana 29; Annabel Sutherland 2/12, Georgia Wareham 2/24).

Advertisement

Australia: 149 for 3 in 18.4 overs (Alyssa Healy 55, Beth Mooney 51 not out; Pooja Vastrakar 2/26). 

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 22:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Propose Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages

    Lifestyle17 minutes ago

  2. Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting to Begin Shortly

    World18 minutes ago

  3. Ryan Gosling Turned Down The Role Of Ken In Barbie For THIS Reason

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  4. Rupee awaits US treasury yields, RBI’s comments on liquidity

    Business News24 minutes ago

  5. Days After Harda Incident, 6 Firecracker Factories Sealed in Indore

    India News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement