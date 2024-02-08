English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 19:28 IST

Australia great shocked by 'another agenda' against talented Aussie player after Warner's retirement

Following the retirement of David Warner, there is an open slot available in the Australia batting line-up. A domestic star is not considered for the role.

Prateek Arya
Australia Team
Australia Team (X/ @cricketcomau) | Image:X/ @cricketcomau
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Following the retirement of David Warner from the Test and ODI circuit, there is an open slot in the opening in the Aussie batting line-up. The side for the West Indies series will unveil who will be the new member added to the squad. Whilst all the rumblings, there are speculations that Steve Smith will be promoted up the order and will open for Australia.

3 things you need to know

  • David Warner's retirement has created a void in the Australian team
  • Steve Smith is seen as the likely new opener
  • Cameron Bancroft is not in the scheme of things

Also Read | Why is Ishan Kishan not in India's T20 squad for AFG series?

Advertisement

Tom Moody not happy with Cameron Bancroft's snub

Australia's 2018 tour of Australia became famous for all the wrong reasons as the controversial ball tempering case known as Sandpaper Gate was nabbed during the series. The perpetrators David Warner, Steve Smith, and Cameron Bancroft all received heavy sanctions for their conduct. Warner and Smith eventually made their way back, but Bancroft, who was caught on television trying to rough up one side of the delivery had to wait for long. After completing his banishment, he returned to cricket in 2019 with the Ashes series. However, incessant poor form left him out of the playing XI after the first couple of Tests.

Advertisement

Since then he hasn't had an international breakthrough. But with the return of the run-flow in the domestic Sheffield Shield tournament, he had a valid case for a comeback but he is reportedly not in the scheme of things anymore.

According to the Australian great, Tom Moddy, Cameron Bancroft's snub is "shocking" and a part of an "agenda."

Advertisement

Moody took to social media to express his views on the situation related to Cameron Bancroft. He wrote :

Selection is never an easy task but the oversight of Cameron Bancroft is shocking. His first class numbers are so compelling against his peers it feels there is another agenda which I hope was communicated to him honestly!"

Advertisement

Also Read | Shami's mother watches as son receives Arjuna Award, reaction goes viral

Cameron Bancroft makes peace with the situation

During the BBL game between Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers, Bancroft disseminated his thoughts on his situation and stated that he has moved forward with his career.

"It's his (Pat Cummins) cricket team, he's the captain. No doubt he's got his feelings and opinions and things like that," Bancroft told reporters in Sydney ahead of facing his former BBL club Perth Scorchers. "Knowing Pat as well, he's a professional too and I have no issues that he wouldn't be very logical and professional around making that decision.
"I still run into those players plenty of times over the last couple of years. I've certainly felt nothing but business as usual with how you interact with people. What's happened in the past has been and gone now. I know those guys feel the same.
"The Australian cricket team has moved forward, they've been really successful. I've also moved forward with my cricket and my career also, trying to work on my own game as a cricketer and to work on myself as a human being. They play their cricket in the same brand as well and I feel like it wouldn't be an issue should I come into the environment."

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 19:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Propose Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages

    Lifestyle17 minutes ago

  2. Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting to Begin Shortly

    World18 minutes ago

  3. Ryan Gosling Turned Down The Role Of Ken In Barbie For THIS Reason

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  4. Rupee awaits US treasury yields, RBI’s comments on liquidity

    Business News24 minutes ago

  5. Days After Harda Incident, 6 Firecracker Factories Sealed in Indore

    India News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement