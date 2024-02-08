Advertisement

Following the retirement of David Warner from the Test and ODI circuit, there is an open slot in the opening in the Aussie batting line-up. The side for the West Indies series will unveil who will be the new member added to the squad. Whilst all the rumblings, there are speculations that Steve Smith will be promoted up the order and will open for Australia.

Tom Moody not happy with Cameron Bancroft's snub

Australia's 2018 tour of Australia became famous for all the wrong reasons as the controversial ball tempering case known as Sandpaper Gate was nabbed during the series. The perpetrators David Warner, Steve Smith, and Cameron Bancroft all received heavy sanctions for their conduct. Warner and Smith eventually made their way back, but Bancroft, who was caught on television trying to rough up one side of the delivery had to wait for long. After completing his banishment, he returned to cricket in 2019 with the Ashes series. However, incessant poor form left him out of the playing XI after the first couple of Tests.

Since then he hasn't had an international breakthrough. But with the return of the run-flow in the domestic Sheffield Shield tournament, he had a valid case for a comeback but he is reportedly not in the scheme of things anymore.

According to the Australian great, Tom Moddy, Cameron Bancroft's snub is "shocking" and a part of an "agenda."

Moody took to social media to express his views on the situation related to Cameron Bancroft. He wrote :

Selection is never an easy task but the oversight of Cameron Bancroft is shocking. His first class numbers are so compelling against his peers it feels there is another agenda which I hope was communicated to him honestly!"

Cameron Bancroft makes peace with the situation

During the BBL game between Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers, Bancroft disseminated his thoughts on his situation and stated that he has moved forward with his career.

"It's his (Pat Cummins) cricket team, he's the captain. No doubt he's got his feelings and opinions and things like that," Bancroft told reporters in Sydney ahead of facing his former BBL club Perth Scorchers. "Knowing Pat as well, he's a professional too and I have no issues that he wouldn't be very logical and professional around making that decision.

"I still run into those players plenty of times over the last couple of years. I've certainly felt nothing but business as usual with how you interact with people. What's happened in the past has been and gone now. I know those guys feel the same.

"The Australian cricket team has moved forward, they've been really successful. I've also moved forward with my cricket and my career also, trying to work on my own game as a cricketer and to work on myself as a human being. They play their cricket in the same brand as well and I feel like it wouldn't be an issue should I come into the environment."