Updated March 17th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

Australia opener Travis Head joins Sunrisers Hyderabad camp ahead of IPL 2024

In preparation for the impending IPL season, dashing Australia opener Travis Head has joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad training camp. After six years, the 30-year-old will return to the IPL as a player. He was instrumental in Australia's victory in the 50-over World Cup in India.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Travis Head
Travis Head arrives in India for the IPL 2024 season | Image:X/@SunRisers
Dashing Australia opener Travis Head has joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad training camp ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

The 30-year-old, who played a vital role in Australia winning the 50-over World Cup in India, will be playing IPL after six years.

"I am feeling good. Good to be back. Looking forward to a good season. The team looks good. Hopefully, I can contribute some runs," he said in a video posted by SRH in 'X' on Sunday.

Head last played in the IPL in 2017 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"I heard amazing things about the Orange Army, looking forward to playing in front of everyone. We will try to win as many games as possible. Hopefully, we will have a successful season. Can't wait to play in front of the crowd," Head said.

The left-handed opener will be playing under his Australian captain Pat Cummins, who has been appointed skipper for the season, replacing Aiden Markram.

SRH won the IPL title in 2016 under the leadership of Australia opener David Warner. They had finished runners-up in the 2018 edition with New Zealand batter Kane Williamson at the helm.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

